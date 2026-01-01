‘Probably unlikely’ – Travis Head hints at skipping BBL after Ashes grind | Cricket News

Travis Head’s rise as an all-format force has made him one of Australia’s most reliable match-winners and one of the most recognisable faces in world cricket. Set to feature in all five Ashes Tests, the left-hander has topped the run charts and heads into 2026 after an especially demanding 2025, a workload that could see him step back from parts of the domestic calendar as the year progresses. The Big Bash League is the first commitment Head appears likely to sacrifice. The Australian batter has admitted that January may need to be reserved for recovery, with the T20 World Cup in India looming next month and the IPL scheduled soon after. That combination of major tournaments has prompted him to reassess how much cricket his body and mind can realistically absorb.

Head has acknowledged that being fully involved throughout the Ashes, even with Australia’s dominance early in the series and relatively short matches, has taken its toll both physically and mentally. “Probably unlikely with the emotional drain of an Ashes series, and what’s coming up in terms of the World Cup,” Head told the Daily Telegraph when asked about turning out for the Adelaide Strikers this BBL season. The Strikers have made a steady start to their campaign with two wins from four matches, but the absence of their marquee batter would still be a blow. Head’s experience and aggression at the top of the order would have been invaluable, yet with the T20 World Cup approaching and a key role awaiting him at the top alongside captain Mitch Marsh, international priorities appear to have taken precedence. Reflecting on his Ashes performances, Head underlined the emotional intensity of the series. “You go into every series wanting to have a good contribution. I felt like I’ve been close to that and played really well. And the emotional drain of actually being in an Ashes series and playing it is always tough,” he said. After beginning the series batting at number five, Head has since moved to the top of the order alongside Jake Weatherald, a shift that has done nothing to slow his scoring rate. He has already piled up 437 runs in the series, highlighted by centuries in Perth and at his home ground, the Adelaide Oval. Beyond his own schedule, Head also raised broader concerns about player workload as the calendar becomes increasingly congested due to the expansion of franchise cricket and shrinking windows for international fixtures. “So I think it’s important to go into a World Cup fresh, but we’ll see where we get to though. It’s a concern with how much we’ve already been playing and how much time we’ve got on the road,” he said. Looking ahead, Head is keen to spend some time at home before an extended stint in India with both Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Family considerations are becoming more central as well, particularly with another ODI World Cup cycle approaching in 2027. “You look at that year with the young family as well … my mind’s more so with my family. How can I make that year work?” Head said, underlining the balancing act facing modern-day cricketers.