Qualifier 1: Andries Gous storms into record books as Desert Vipers march into ILT20 final | Cricket News

Andries Gous of Desert Vipers celebrates after scoring a hundred during Qualifier 1 of the World ILT20 between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates. (Photo Credit: ILT20)

Andries Gous produced one of the most commanding innings in the history of the World ILT20 as Desert Vipers stormed into the final with a resounding 45-run win over MI Emirates in Qualifier 1 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.Gous’ unbeaten 120 off 58 balls not only powered the Vipers to a daunting 233/1 — the highest team total of the season — but also rewrote league records. It was the first century of the season, the highest individual score in ILT20 history, and the first hundred by a player from an Associate Nation across four seasons of the tournament. Supported by Fakhar Zaman and Sam Curran, the Vipers delivered a batting exhibition that MI Emirates never fully recovered from.

“It was a really special moment for me. You don’t get many opportunities to score a hundred, so I truly cherished it. After the sixth over, we knew handling the wind would be key, and Fakhar batted superbly, which made my job a lot easier. Post powerplay, we were thinking in terms of 190–200, but then Sam played an unbelievable innings that pushed us all the way to 230,” said Gous.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Put in to bat, the Vipers began steadily before Gous shifted gears in the fifth over, hammering Romario Shepherd for 20 runs. He reached his half-century off just 29 balls and found a perfect ally in Fakhar Zaman, who overcame a cautious start to unleash his full range during the middle overs. The opening pair stitched together a monumental 157-run stand — the highest opening partnership in ILT20 history — with boundaries flowing freely on both sides of the wicket.

Andries Gous and Fakhar Zaman of Desert Vipers during Qualifier 1 of the World ILT20 between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates. (Photo Credit: ILT20)

Fakhar fell for a fluent 69 off 50 balls in the 16th over, but the damage was already done. Gous brought up his century in 53 balls before Sam Curran provided the finishing touches with a blistering unbeaten 38 off just 12 deliveries. The final five overs yielded a staggering 85 runs as the Vipers surged past 230.Chasing 234, MI Emirates showed early promise through Muhammad Waseem and Tom Banton, reaching 53/1 at the end of the powerplay. Banton then launched a fierce counterattack, smashing a 21-ball half-century and adding 81 runs with Waseem. However, the chase lost momentum once Waseem fell in the 11th over.

Usman Tariq in action for the Desert Vipers (Photo Credit: ILT20)

Debutant Usman Tariq turned the game decisively in the Vipers’ favour, striking twice in two balls to remove Banton and Sanjay Krishnamurthi. He later accounted for Kieron Pollard as MI Emirates’ batting unraveled under pressure. Tariq finished with impressive figures of 3/33, while David Payne and Naseem Shah chipped in at crucial junctures.Despite a late flourish from Romario Shepherd, MI Emirates were restricted to 188/7, falling well short of the target.With the win, Desert Vipers booked their third final appearance in four seasons, underlining their consistency in the league. MI Emirates, meanwhile, will get another shot at the title when they face the winner of the Eliminator between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals on January 1.

“Chasing 233 was always going to be a stiff challenge. Losing by 45 runs is a big margin in T20 cricket, but I felt we conceded about 10–15 runs too many on what was a very good pitch. We’ve played and won plenty of games at this venue, though this surface was new to us and played well. One loss isn’t the end of the road—we still have another chance. You always want to get it done the first time, but this was one game where we fell away at the back end, and credit to the opposition for playing exceptionally well,” said MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard. Brief ScoresDesert Vipers: 233/1 in 20 overs (Andries Gous 120 not out, Fakhar Zaman 69, Sam Curran 38; Allah Ghazanfar 1/37)MI Emirates: 188/7 in 20 overs (Tom Banton 63, Muhammad Waseem 41, Romario Shepherd 39 not out; Usman Tariq 3/33, David Payne 2/52, Naseem Shah 1/20)