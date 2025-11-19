বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৯ অপরাহ্ন
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy ‘Neer’, Share Aww-Dorable Photos | Bollywood News ইসলামী রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠা ব্যতীত দুর্নীতিমুক্ত সমাজ গঠন সম্ভব নয়: মুজিবুর Ashes 2025: Steve Smith suffers scary injury blow ahead of Perth Test | Cricket News গোল্ডেন সনের পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad ২২ নভেম্বর এনার্জিপ্যাক পাওয়ারের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad Raj Nidimoru, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi Exclusive: On Family Man & Its Women, Lonavala Memes | N18V চাটনিঅ্যাডস আয়োজনে ডিজিটাল স্টোরিটেলিং-ডিওওএইচ’র আলোচনা ‘Leave your ego in the dressing room’: Sunil Gavaskar tears into India’s approach after Eden Gardens disaster | Cricket News Konkani Short Film Ghar Selected For Goan Premiere Section At 56th IFFI | Regional Cinema News IND vs SA 2nd Test: Uncertainty over Shubman Gill’s availability; Nitish Reddy rejoins Team India as Sudharsan, Padikkal step up in nets | Cricket News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Raj Nidimoru, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi Exclusive: On Family Man & Its Women, Lonavala Memes | N18V

Raj Nidimoru, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi Exclusive: On Family Man & Its Women, Lonavala Memes | N18V



The Family Man 3 is all set to premiere on Prime Video on November 21. In an exclusive chat with CNN-News18 Showsha’s Titas Chowdhury, director Raj Nidimoru and actors Sharib Hashmi and Nimrat Kaur discuss the hype over the Manoj Bajpayee starrer series. Raj addresses the viral ‘Lonavala mein kya hua tha?’ memes and moral debates. He also hints at The Family Man spin-offs and why women in Raj-DK’s world are always more than the hero’s love interest. Nimrat talks about playing a baddie in the show and struggling with smoking and drinking onscreen. Sharib, on the other hand, says that The Family Man pulled him out of a lull when Bollywood had forgotten him.



