Raj Nidimoru, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi Exclusive: On Family Man & Its Women, Lonavala Memes | N18V





The Family Man 3 is all set to premiere on Prime Video on November 21. In an exclusive chat with CNN-News18 Showsha’s Titas Chowdhury, director Raj Nidimoru and actors Sharib Hashmi and Nimrat Kaur discuss the hype over the Manoj Bajpayee starrer series. Raj addresses the viral ‘Lonavala mein kya hua tha?’ memes and moral debates. He also hints at The Family Man spin-offs and why women in Raj-DK’s world are always more than the hero’s love interest. Nimrat talks about playing a baddie in the show and struggling with smoking and drinking onscreen. Sharib, on the other hand, says that The Family Man pulled him out of a lull when Bollywood had forgotten him.







