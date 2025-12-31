বৃহস্পতিবার, ০১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:২০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
BTS Comeback Date Teased? ARMYs Decode Handwritten Clues From New Year Postcard | Korean News লাখো হৃদয়ের ভালোবাসায় চিরনিদ্রায় খালেদা জিয়া Real Madrid’s nightmare deepens as Kylian Mbappe joins growing injury list | Football News খালেদা জিয়ার ইন্তেকাল একটি যুগের সমাপ্তি : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে ভূঞাপুর রিপোর্টার্স ইউনিটির শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল জাতির শোক আর মানুষের অকৃত্রিম ভালোবাসায় স্মরণীয় বিদায় পেলেন খালেদা জিয়া — হাবিব আজম Kareena Kapoor Recalls Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: ‘2025 Has Been A Difficult Year For Us’ | Bollywood News Stranger Things Finale Theory Goes Viral: Fan Claims Viewers Were Manipulated By Vecna | Web-series News শোকের সময়ে আতশবাজি থেকে বিরত থাকার আহ্বান ডাকসু ভিপির মানিক মিয়া এভিনিউয়ে দেশনেত্রীর জানাজায় রাঙামাটি থেকে ভার্চুয়ালি অংশগ্রহণ
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Real Madrid’s nightmare deepens as Kylian Mbappe joins growing injury list | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Real Madrid’s nightmare deepens as Kylian Mbappe joins growing injury list | Football News


Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe has suffered a sprain to his left knee, dealing a significant setback to their pursuit of La Liga leaders Barcelona. The club issued a statement on Wednesday revealing the diagnosis following medical tests, adding that his condition will be monitored over the coming days. The Spanish giants did not provide a clear timeline for the 27-year-old forward’s return. However, a source close to the France international told AFP that Mbappe is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks. Mbappe’s injury places his availability in serious doubt for Sunday’s home league fixture against Real Betis, Madrid’s first match after the winter break. Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently sit four points behind Barcelona in the title race. The forward could also miss the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia on January 8, along with a league encounter against Levante and a Champions League meeting with his former club Monaco. Real Madrid have not disclosed when or how the injury occurred. Mbappe was involved in full training with the squad on Tuesday before undergoing an MRI scan the following day. The setback comes after an exceptional year for Mbappe. In 2025, he matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record of 59 goals in a calendar year and has often been the driving force behind Madrid’s performances, easing pressure on head coach Xabi Alonso. Since arriving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain 18 months ago, Mbappe has scored 73 goals in 83 appearances for the club. He finished last season as La Liga’s leading scorer with 31 goals, four more than Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. This campaign, he already has 18 league goals and holds a seven-goal advantage over Barcelona’s Ferran Torres. Mbappe’s absence further compounds Real Madrid’s injury concerns. Defenders Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all unavailable, as is midfielder Federico Valverde. Forward Brahim Diaz is also missing after joining Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
India cricket calendar 2026: Check full schedule Of Team India with dates and venues | Cricket News

India cricket calendar 2026: Check full schedule Of Team India with dates and venues | Cricket News

India’s ODI squad vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill to lead; Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya likely to be rested | Cricket News

India’s ODI squad vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill to lead; Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya likely to be rested | Cricket News

14-year-old Amieyra Khoslla wins gold at 29th National Climbing Championship 2025 | More sports News

14-year-old Amieyra Khoslla wins gold at 29th National Climbing Championship 2025 | More sports News

‘Smriti Mandhana might just…’: Former India cricketer drops huge prediction | Cricket News

‘Smriti Mandhana might just…’: Former India cricketer drops huge prediction | Cricket News

Pandya power: All-rounder goes on rampage; helps Baroda put 417 in Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

Pandya power: All-rounder goes on rampage; helps Baroda put 417 in Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

‘Don’t let them decide’: Ex-England captain’s blunt message to Usman Khawaja on Test retirement | Cricket News

‘Don’t let them decide’: Ex-England captain’s blunt message to Usman Khawaja on Test retirement | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST