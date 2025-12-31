Real Madrid’s nightmare deepens as Kylian Mbappe joins growing injury list | Football News

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe has suffered a sprain to his left knee, dealing a significant setback to their pursuit of La Liga leaders Barcelona. The club issued a statement on Wednesday revealing the diagnosis following medical tests, adding that his condition will be monitored over the coming days. The Spanish giants did not provide a clear timeline for the 27-year-old forward’s return. However, a source close to the France international told AFP that Mbappe is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks. Mbappe’s injury places his availability in serious doubt for Sunday’s home league fixture against Real Betis, Madrid’s first match after the winter break. Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently sit four points behind Barcelona in the title race. The forward could also miss the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia on January 8, along with a league encounter against Levante and a Champions League meeting with his former club Monaco. Real Madrid have not disclosed when or how the injury occurred. Mbappe was involved in full training with the squad on Tuesday before undergoing an MRI scan the following day. The setback comes after an exceptional year for Mbappe. In 2025, he matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record of 59 goals in a calendar year and has often been the driving force behind Madrid’s performances, easing pressure on head coach Xabi Alonso. Since arriving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain 18 months ago, Mbappe has scored 73 goals in 83 appearances for the club. He finished last season as La Liga’s leading scorer with 31 goals, four more than Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. This campaign, he already has 18 league goals and holds a seven-goal advantage over Barcelona’s Ferran Torres. Mbappe’s absence further compounds Real Madrid’s injury concerns. Defenders Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all unavailable, as is midfielder Federico Valverde. Forward Brahim Diaz is also missing after joining Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations.