বুধবার, ১৮ মার্চ ২০২৬, ১০:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
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RM Calls BTS ‘Country Kids’ In BTS The Return Trailer; Jungkook Says ‘It Feels Like A Dream’ | Korean News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৮ মার্চ, ২০২৬
  • ৫১ সময় দেখুন
RM Calls BTS ‘Country Kids’ In BTS The Return Trailer; Jungkook Says ‘It Feels Like A Dream’ | Korean News


Last Updated:

RM opens up in BTS: The Return trailer, calling the group “country kids” as members reflect on identity, reunion and their journey ahead of comeback.

font

BTS is releasing a new album on March 20.

BTS is releasing a new album on March 20.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, has struck an emotional chord with fans in the trailer of their upcoming documentary BTS: The Return. Released on Tuesday, the trailer offers a deeply personal glimpse into the group’s mindset as they prepare for their highly anticipated comeback concert.

In a poignant moment, RM says, “We are still just country kids from South Korea. In the military, time just passed by. But here in LA, you feel the impermanence of time. We are trying to find out what makes us BTS.” His words set the tone for a reflective narrative, exploring identity, growth and the group’s evolving bond.

Directed by Bao Nguyen, the documentary will premiere on Netflix on March 27. It chronicles the seven members reuniting after completing their mandatory military service, widely regarded as a challenging phase for young South Korean men.

The trailer also features heartfelt reflections from other members. Kim Taehyung shares, “I’ve spent half of my life with them. My second family.” Meanwhile, Jimin says, “If we want change, now is the time to do it. We are finally back where we are. Meant to be.”

Jungkook adds, “It feels like a dream,” while Suga reflects on the emotional core of their music, saying, “Arirang is about the sorrows of longing.” J-Hope offers a hopeful note: “There will be painful times. But at the end of it all, won’t we end with a smile on our faces?”

The nearly two-minute trailer is underscored by the melody of Arirang, a traditional tune associated with resilience and longing, reinforcing the film’s emotional depth. It follows the group as they reunite in Los Angeles, return to the studio, and begin working on new music while reflecting on their journey from humble beginnings in South Korea to global superstardom.

Location :

Seoul, South Korea

First Published:

March 18, 2026, 04:13 IST

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