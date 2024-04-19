Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan Share Heart-Warming Hug | Cricket News

|

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been one of the finest opening pairs in Indian cricket , especially in the white-ball format. That both are good friends off the field, has only helped them batting together collecting a lot of runs.Just ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Mullanpur on Thursday, Rohit and Dhawan met, sharing a warm hug.The official broadcaster of the IPL shared a heart-warming video of the moment in which the two openers can be seen hugging, exchanging a few words, laughs and Rohit even doing a small jig.

Dhawan did not play the match due to injury, but his side ran pretty close and gave a scare to the five-time champions.

Chasing 193, Ashutosh Sharma smashed a 28-ball 61 almost pulling off a heist, but in the end Punjab lost by 9 runs.

With 3 wins from 7 games, Mumbai Indians rose to the seventh spot in the points table, while Punjab fell to the ninth spot with 2 victories from 7 matches.