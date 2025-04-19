Ryan Coogler Gives Major Update On The X-Files Reboot

Last Updated: April 19, 2025, 18:04 IST

Gillian Anderson essayed the role of FBI Special Agent Dana Scully on The X-Files. (Photo Credit: X)

Ryan Coogler, whose latest film Sinners is winning the hearts of horror fans, has shared an interesting update. The director has confirmed that he is working on a reboot of the 1993 science fiction drama series The X Files. In fact, he has even spoken with Gillian Anderson on the matter. The actress played the lead in The X Files, alongside David Duchovny. Now, Ryan Coogler has assured fans that the rebooted version of The X Files is the “immediately next” project for him.

Ryan Coogler recently appeared on the Last Podcast on the Left, where he spilled the beans on The X Files’ reboot. Speaking about Gillian Anderson, the director said, “She is incredible. Fingers crossed there” before adding, “I have been excited about that for a long time, and I am fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f—ing scary.”

The director promised to create something “really great… for the real X Files fans” and through the process, he could also make some new fans of the series.

Previously, Gillian Anderson also indirectly confirmed The X Files’ reboot. On the April 16 episode of the Today show, the actress revealed that after the conclusion of the popular web series, she has denied the rumours of a reboot in several interviews. Things, however, changed when she learnt that Ryan Coogler wanted to take up the project.

Calling Ryan Coogler a “brilliant, brilliant director”, Gillian Anderson added, “I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen. There is a chance. Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. I am not saying no. I think he is really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I will pop in for a little something something.”

Gillian Anderson essayed the role of FBI Special Agent Dana Scully on The X-Files. David Duchovny played FBI Special Agent Mulder. The show ran successfully for 11 seasons from 1992 to 2002.

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners hit the silver screen on April 18. The vampire thriller stars Michael B Jordan in dual roles.

