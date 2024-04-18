বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৫ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Sexy Video! Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat With Her Moves in ‘Trance’, Hot Video Goes Viral | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৮, ২০২৪ ৭:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
disha patani sexy video 2024 04 a93d0d62e1213ae69a26329a41bbcf87


Disha Patani shows off her scintillating dance moves in new sexy video.

Disha Patani shows off her scintillating dance moves in new sexy video.

Actress Disha Patani, who is known for her incredible dancing skills, is once again breaking the internet with her new dance video.

Disha Patani is breaking the internet, again! The Bollywood diva, who has time and again sent social media into a tizzy with her sexy bikini photos, has treated her fans to her new dance routine. Disha took to her Instagram account to share a video of her dancing on ‘Trance’, a song by Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Young Thug.

Disha left her fans speechless with her scintillating dance moves. She looked sexy in white baggy t-shirt and grey joggers. One fan wrote, “She deserves a movie with Shah Rukh Khan!” Another one said, “Beauty with talent!”

Last week, Disha showed off her incredible toned figure in a sheer bodycon dress. The actress wore the sexy outfit to the screening of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s recently released movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of snaps and a video of her striking sensuous poses in her racy outfit by London-based fashion designer, David Koma.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Karan Johar’s production Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. Disha will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from her professional life, Disha often grabs headlines for her personal life. Time and again, she has been linked to Tiger. Though the duo never admitted to dating each other, they have always maintained that they are close friends. In a recent interview, Tiger opened up about his relationship status.

He was indirectly asked about his dating rumours with Disha. To this, Tiger wittily replied, “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein… aur wo hai mera kaam (I have only one direction/focus in my life which is my work).”

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm deadboday vjfv dfvk ol
ঝরনার পানিতে তলিয়ে তরুণের মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1713402490 photo
Impact player a hit for IPL, but is it good for Indian cricket? | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
disha patani sexy video 2024 04 a93d0d62e1213ae69a26329a41bbcf87
Sexy Video! Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat With Her Moves in ‘Trance’, Hot Video Goes Viral | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm NTRCA logo Sarabangla 20 03 2021 750x563 1
৫ম গণবিজ্ঞপ্তিতে ১৬৫ জনকে আবেদনের সুযোগ দিতে নির্দেশ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
untitled design 60

On Meenakshi Seshadri’s Birthday, Know How 1983 Film Hero Made Her An Overnight Star

 project k teaser

Project K Is Now Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Give Us Goosebumps With 1st Glimpse

 WhatsApp Image 2023 06 09 at 7.43.26 PM

আগমন রাজকীয়, প্রস্থান নিঃশব্দে! দেশের বাজারে ফ্লপ গাড়ির তালিকা দেখলে চোখ কপালে উঠবে! – News18 Bangla

 wm Jatiya party JP logo

জাপা মহাসচিব পদের ‘দৌড়ে’ এগিয়ে রুহুল আমিন-চুন্নু

 amitabh bachchan birthday special 2023 10 2830ec8de2f37be23a8a74b68f13eece

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A Celebration of Legendary Actor’s Life and Career

 solar eclipse 2021 pic

What is The Story of Rahu-Ketu?

 rajkummar rao with patralekhaa mumbai

Patralekhaa Blushes as She is Called ‘Bhabiji’ with Rajkummar Rao by His Side

 IMG 20220919 WA0011

দক্ষিণ-পশ্চিম উপকূলে সমন্বিত পরিকল্পনা গ্রহণের দাবীতে মানববন্ধন

 1810290 6219752 Walton Logo

ওয়ালটন হাইটেককে নাম পরিবর্তনের অনুমতি দিল ডিএসই

 1634200372.1633955928.1632665583

তৃতীয় ধাপে ১০০৭ ইউপি ও পৌর নির্বাচনের তফসিল ঘোষণা