Sexy Video! Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat With Her Moves in ‘Trance’, Hot Video Goes Viral | Watch

Disha Patani is breaking the internet, again! The Bollywood diva, who has time and again sent social media into a tizzy with her sexy bikini photos, has treated her fans to her new dance routine. Disha took to her Instagram account to share a video of her dancing on ‘Trance’, a song by Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Young Thug.

Disha left her fans speechless with her scintillating dance moves. She looked sexy in white baggy t-shirt and grey joggers. One fan wrote, “She deserves a movie with Shah Rukh Khan!” Another one said, “Beauty with talent!”

Last week, Disha showed off her incredible toned figure in a sheer bodycon dress. The actress wore the sexy outfit to the screening of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s recently released movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of snaps and a video of her striking sensuous poses in her racy outfit by London-based fashion designer, David Koma.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Karan Johar’s production Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. Disha will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from her professional life, Disha often grabs headlines for her personal life. Time and again, she has been linked to Tiger. Though the duo never admitted to dating each other, they have always maintained that they are close friends. In a recent interview, Tiger opened up about his relationship status.

He was indirectly asked about his dating rumours with Disha. To this, Tiger wittily replied, “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein… aur wo hai mera kaam (I have only one direction/focus in my life which is my work).”