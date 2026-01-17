রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit?; Kangana Ranaut Alleges AR Rahman Snubbed Emergency | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit?; Kangana Ranaut Alleges AR Rahman Snubbed Emergency | Bollywood News


After Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to return. Meanwhile, AR Rahman’s Chhaava remark sparks a fierce response from Kangana Ranaut.

After Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit, Shah Rukh Khan may return to the franchise. Meanwhile, AR Rahman’s ‘divisive’ Chhaava remark draws a sharp attack from Kangana Ranaut.

After Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit, Shah Rukh Khan may return to the franchise. Meanwhile, AR Rahman’s ‘divisive’ Chhaava remark draws a sharp attack from Kangana Ranaut.

After Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, it has now been reported that Shah Rukh Khan is likely to make a comeback to the franchise with his iconic role. If a report by TellyChakkar is to be believed, SRK is likely to return to Don 3 and is also ‘willing’ to reprise his iconic role. However, the superstar has put one condition for his return to the Farhan Akhtar directorial.

For More: Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? Bollywood Superstar Puts One Condition

AR Rahman recently found himself at the centre of controversy after describing Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava as a “divisive” film. The composer’s comments have now drawn a sharp response from actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who accused Rahman of prejudice and bias, claiming she has “never met someone more hateful” in the film industry.

For More: ‘You Are Blinded By Hate’: Kangana Ranaut Alleges AR Rahman Snubbed Emergency

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s relationship has been making headlines for the past year. Following the news of them heading for a divorce, a report of Govinda having an extramarital affair also made headlines. Though Sunita denied the report of divorce, she has spoken about the alleged affair multiple times. Now, in a fresh interview, Sunita hinted at Govinda’s affair and said, “Aisi ladkiyan bohot aati hain.”

For More: Sunita Ahuja Says, ‘Main Govinda Ko Nahi Maaf Karungi’ Amid News Of Actor’s Extramarital Affair

Steal is an upcoming six-episode thriller series headlined by Sophie Turner, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, 2026. Positioned as a tense, socially charged drama, the series dives into themes of wealth inequality, financial crime, the cost-of-living crisis, and the moral grey zones that emerge when survival is at stake.

For More: Steal OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sophie Turner’s New Thriller Series

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna recently teamed up with fellow contestants Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar and Ashnoor Kaur to recreate the viral Mannequin Challenge from 2016. They were also joined by Gaurav’s wife, Akanksha Chamola and Awej’s sister, Anam.

For More: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Recreates The 2016 Mannequin Challenge With Awez Darbar, Wife Akanksha

January 17, 2026, 22:00 IST

