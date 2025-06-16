Shine Tom Chacko’s Sister Pays Emotional Tribute To Father Days After Tragic Accident | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: June 16, 2025, 20:49 IST

Actor Shine Tom Chacko’s sister shared a heartfelt note on social media, remembering their late father CP Chacko on his birth anniversary.

Shine Tom Chacko’s father died in a car accident recently.

On June 6, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and his family were involved in a car accident near Tamil Nadu. Tragically, his father, C.P. Chacko, lost his life at the scene, while Shine was taken to the hospital for treatment. few days after the tragic accident, Tom Chacko’s sister Riya Mary, has penned an emotional tribute on their dad’s birth anniversary.

In a joint post with her siblings Shine, Joe, and Sumy, Riya remembered their father as their “guardian angel” and spoke of his unwavering love and commitment. She praised his constant efforts to be the best father he could be and to grow into the best version of himself.

Sharing a photo of their dad, she wrote on Instagram: “You were always loud… always energetic… always full of life… you always reached out first… We were never scared of you. We shared our sorrows with you, we fought with you, we cared for you, we loved you, and you have always remained the same.”

Riya Mary reflected on her late father CP Chacko’s journey, describing him as a man who, despite his flaws, never stopped striving to be better. Acknowledging his imperfections, she wrote, “You were not perfect, you had flaws, you made mistakes… But you always tried to be the best dad… Always tried to be the best version of yourself. For the last few years, you showed us how much a father can fight for protecting his own family. You fought for us, for our family, you lead all of us. You were the light which guided us.”

She added, “You never let us down. You were always proud of us. You are the strongest dad, the strongest person we have ever seen in our lives. You are our guardian angel. You always will be. Happiest birthday, Daddy.”

CP Chacko lost his life in a tragic road accident near Dharmapuri, close to Salem in Tamil Nadu. He was travelling with his family to Bengaluru, Karnataka, for actor Shine Tom Chacko’s medical treatment when a lorry coming from the opposite direction collided with their car. Chacko died on the spot, while Shine, his mother Mariya, brother Joe, and their driver Aneesh sustained injuries.

He was laid to rest at the Mundur Parikarmala Matha Church cemetery.