Siddharth Is ‘Melting’ Over ‘Love’ Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sindoor Look At Cannes

Actor Siddharth is smitten with Aditi Rao Hydari’s red saree look with sindoor at Cannes 2025. He praised her on Instagram, calling her ‘My love at Cannes’.

Actor Siddharth is completely smitten with Aditi Rao Hydari’s red saree look with sindoor from Cannes 2025. On May 21, the Chithha actor first commented on his wife’s photos. He then took to his Instagram stories and raved about her further. Aditi’s photos in red sindoor amped with her red saree have been going viral ever since.

On her second day at Cannes, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a red Raw Mango saree with a cobalt blue border that duly contrasted her look. For the makeup, she opted for smokey eyes with bright lips. She accentuated her look with a choker and stud earrings. However, the cherry on the top was her sindoor that gleamed brightly on her forehead. Take a look:

Siddharth took to the comment box and replied with red heart emojis. He then shared her photos on his Instagram story, captioning it, “My love at Cannes” with a heart-eyes emoji. He also gushed over her sindoor, writing “That sindoor though,” accompanied by melting face and red heart emojis.

In a past interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Siddharth shared that for 20 years he was told he was too attractive for certain roles. When it was noted that Aditi had heard similar comments, Siddharth responded, “I ran away from it while she accepted it and became the most beautiful woman in the world. I think these are two different approaches.” Aditi blushed and remarked that he was very biased. The Test actor then playfully said, “Why would your husband, who’s going to live with you for the rest of your life, be biased?” which made everyone laugh. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married on September 16, 2024, in a secret ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. The intimate event was attended only by family members and close friends. They later held a second ceremony in Rajasthan for their friends from the film industry.

