খেলাধুলা

Sjoerd Marijne returns as India women’s hockey chief coach | Hockey News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Sjoerd Marijne returns as India women’s hockey chief coach | Hockey News


Sjoerd Marijne (ANI Photo)

Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne was on Friday reappointed as the chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, marking a return to familiar territory after his role in the side’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympic Games.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The 51-year-old was earlier associated with the Indian women’s team from 2017 to 2021, a period that saw the side break into the world’s top 10 and come within touching distance of an Olympic medal in Tokyo. Marijne now returns with the task of building on that progress, with a crucial year ahead.

GM Raunak Sadhwani Exclusive: Becoming Grandmaster at 13, hidden costs of the game, and more #chess

Marijne will be supported by Matias Vila, who comes on board as analytical coach. A former Argentina midfielder, Vila made his international debut in 1997 and represented his country at the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympic Games. He has since spent more than two decades in coaching.Also rejoining the Indian set-up is Wayne Lombard, who will serve as scientific advisor and head of athletic performance. Lombard will be assisted by Rodet Yila and Ciara Yila, both appointed as scientific advisors.“It’s great to be back. After 4.5 years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage,” Marijne posted on X.

Sjoerd Marijne

Marijne’s first major assignment will be the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, Telangana, from March 8 to 14. He is set to arrive in India on January 14, with the National Coaching Camp beginning on January 19 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru.Welcoming the appointment, Hockey India president Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “We welcome Sjoerd Marijne, and the entire support staff to the Indian Hockey family.” He also thanked the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and SAI for expediting the process, adding that fitness — one of the pillars of India’s Tokyo success — would again be a key focus in the new stint.



Source link

