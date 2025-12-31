‘Smriti Mandhana might just…’: Former India cricketer drops huge prediction | Cricket News

India’s Smriti Mandhana (PTI Photo)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has backed Delhi Capitals to finally go all the way in the 2026 Women’s Premier League, while also tipping Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana to dominate the batting charts this season.Chopra believes DC’s consistent presence in the finals over the last three editions makes them strong favourites under new skipper Jemimah Rodrigues. Speaking on JioStar, he said, “I think Delhi Capitals will win, this time around. They have put together a very good squad and they have reached the finals all three times. Let them win it once.”

While predicting the title winner, Chopra also turned his attention to the Orange Cap race and placed Mandhana at the top of his list. The RCB opener has been a key figure for her side and Chopra feels this could be her standout season with the bat. “I think it could be RCB captain, Smriti Mandhana, to score the most number of runs this WPL season. Smriti Mandhana might be the frontrunner in the race to win the Orange Cap and she might even win it,” he said.He added that Mandhana may not be the only opener making a strong push for the top run-scorer award. Delhi Capitals’ aggressive starter Shafali Verma also earned Chopra’s backing. “Alongside her, I feel, Shafali Verma, who will open for the Delhi Capitals, could be a strong contender as well.”Chopra also shared his picks for the major individual honours, highlighting Deepti Sharma’s all-round impact. He feels the India star is primed to continue her remarkable run in the league. “I think Deepti Sharma can register a hat-trick of winning the Player of the Tournament award. The form she is in currently, she has been unstoppable and I also think that since she has started doing well in the WPL, there has been a significant improvement in her overall game,” he said.Looking at the Emerging Player award, Chopra named young spinner Shree Charani as his favourite. “So, this could be her season again. I think Shree Charani might win the Emerging Player of the Season award. She had a fantastic World Cup and I feel she will be the tournament’s best spinner.”Chopra also gave his prediction for the opening clash of the season between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 9. “I will go with Mumbai Indians for this clash. Obviously, very little to choose between the two sides, but Mumbai.”