‘So many lessons, experiences and memories’: Shubman Gill looks back at a defining 2025 | Watch | Cricket News

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill signed off a momentous 2025 with a reflective note, sharing a video montage on social media that captured a year of sharp contrasts, hard lessons and historic highs.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“2025, you were truly special to me. So many lessons, experiences, and memories to be grateful for. Carrying it all forward into 2026,” Gill wrote while posting a reel on his official Instagram handle, offering fans a glimpse into a season that tested and transformed him.

At 26, Gill experienced the full spectrum of elite sport. The year brought a significant setback in the shortest format, as he was dropped from India’s T20I set-up despite having earlier served as vice-captain. A string of modest returns led to his omission from the home T20 World Cup squad. T20Is proved to be his only stumbling block, with Gill managing 291 runs in 15 innings at an average just above 24, without a single fifty.Yet, if T20I struggles defined one side of 2025, Gill’s red-ball dominance told an entirely different story. His tour of England was nothing short of extraordinary, producing one of the most commanding batting performances by an Indian batter overseas. Gill piled up 754 runs in five Tests at a staggering average of 75.40, including four centuries and a career-best 269 that rewrote record books. Overall, Gill finished the year with 983 runs in nine Tests at an average of 70.21, which included five hundreds. In ODIs, he continued his consistency, scoring 490 runs in 11 matches at 49.00, with two centuries and two fifties. He also played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy triumph, scoring 188 runs, highlighted by a century against Bangladesh.The year gained further significance with Gill’s elevation to Test and ODI captaincy. Under his leadership, India fought back to secure a memorable 2-2 draw in England.