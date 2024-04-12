Sohail Khan Reveals He ‘Felt Up’ Ex-GF’s Mother; Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Beach Tan

Sohail Khan made a shocking confession while chatting with his nephew, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan on his chat show. The actor-director revealed he once accidentally felt up his girlfriend’s mother thinking that it was his girl during a game of Dark Room. He added that he realised that it was his girlfriend’s mom when she began giggling. The confession left Arbaaz, his son Arhaan and his friends, Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma in splits.

Read More: Sohail Khan Says He Once Hid With His Ex-GF’s Mom in ‘Same Wardrobe’: ‘I Started Feeling Her Up and…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sent the internet into a tizzy as the Bollywood power couple made a surprise visit to superstar Salman Khan’s flat at Galaxy apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. The pictures of Ranbir and Alia from Salman’s house have gone viral on Reddit and fans can’t keep calm. A section of the internet is, in fact, wondering if the trio is collaborating on a movie.

Read More: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Make RARE Visit to Salman Khan’s Flat; Fans Say ‘Bhai in Animal Park…’

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Friday, April 12, to drop a new photo, clicked by her doting husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika flaunted her beach tan on her back as she smiled, looking away from the camera. Deepika wore a grey tank top and had a white tote bag on her shoulder. She tied her hair in a neat bun and looked radiant as she posed under the sun.

Read More: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Babymoon Tan In Photo Clicked By Ranveer Singh; See Here

David Warner and SS Rajamouli’s collaboration on their latest advertisement campaign has caught everyone’s attention and the video has gone viral in no time. The director asks for a discount on tickets to David’s match and hilariousness ensues.

Read More: David Warner Makes His Telugu Film Debut With SS Rajamouli But With An Epic Twist; Watch Viral Video

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat have finally buried the hatchet, 20 years after their fight during the shoot of the 2004 erotic thriller ‘Murder’. Emraan and Mallika had a reunion at film producer Anand Pandit’s daughter’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday night. Needless to say, fans got super excited to see “the iconic onscreen pair” together on the red carpet.

Read More: Emraan Hashmi Hugs Mallika Sherawat, Ends 20-Year ‘Fight’ After Murder, ‘Bad Kisser’ Comment | Watch