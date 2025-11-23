Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations Emerges as Hub for “Religious Harmony”..

Have We Experienced Such Free and Warm Exchange

– “3rd Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations” Successfully Concludes… Largest in History

– Religious Leaders Unite in Voice: “Revelation, the Power to Achieve Peace”

– Four Days and Three Nights of Praise, Prayer, and Discussion Realizing “Understanding and Harmony”

– Chairman Lee Man-hee: “Let Religious Leaders Uphold the Values of ‘Truth and Peace'”

“This was the first time we experienced such free and warm exchange. We felt true peace within the truth.” This is the confession of a religious leader who attended the 3rd Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations. The Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations has grown into a mecca for achieving harmony among religious leaders.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee, hereinafter Shincheonji Church of Jesus) announced on the 6th that it has successfully concluded the “3rd Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations,” which was held for four days and three nights from October 30th.

The “Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations” is an international exchange program that seeks dialogue and peace between religions, centered on the prophecies and fulfillment recorded in the New Testament Book of Revelation. Starting with the 1st session in February 2024, the number of participating countries and religious denominations has expanded with each session, and it has now established itself as a “dialogue platform for religious people worldwide.”

This 3rd Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations was held under the theme “The Path of Understanding Led by the Bible, The Path of Peace Walked Together by Religions,” and was conducted on the largest scale ever with over 1,000 participants, including 440 religious leaders from 59 countries.

◆ Religions United Through the Book of Revelation

Religious leaders who participated in the 3rd session unanimously stated that the “truth” learned through Shincheonji Church of Jesus has power.

Venerable Yulryeo Seongwon (Chairman of the Council of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism), who attended the Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations for the first time this year, stated, “I believe the reason Shincheonji is flourishing and developing further is the ‘power of the Word,'” and added, “This was a time to confirm that this Word is the path for humanity to become one, transcending the walls of religion.”

Leaders from various religious denominations including Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, and Confucianism discovered similarities between scriptures and messages of peace while learning about the prophecies and fulfillment of the Book of Revelation.

Praise for the Revelation lecture continued. Islamic leader Mohammed Usman from Eswatini evaluated, “Shincheonji Church has a perfect curriculum for conveying peace and truth.”

The high satisfaction was also reflected in enthusiasm for scripture study. The “World Religious Leaders’ Revelation Contest” held at the end of the education program saw participation from 317 people from 60 countries, with 154 achieving perfect scores. A total of 125 individuals—42 from Korea and 83 from overseas—who passed the 7-week education program and examination, including the Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations, were appointed as Honorary Interfaith Educator.

◆ Harmony Through Tears, Laughter, Praise, and Discussion

In addition to the Revelation lectures, this Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations featured: ▲ United prayer meetings for “global peace” ▲ “The Way to Heaven (Bible O/X Quiz)” ▲ “Time Travel in the Bible” experiencing the heart of the shepherd in the Bible through drama ▲ “Round Table” discussions for spreading a culture of peace. Religious leaders evaluated that they experienced “empathy and harmony” through tears and laughter in these forums for exchange.

One head monk stated, “They are accomplishing things unimaginable in Buddhism,” and added, “I could imagine a monk in robes teaching the Bible and Shincheonji members discussing Buddhism. It was a time of learning many things.”

A pastor serving in the Presbyterian Church shared his thoughts, saying, “Through cultural exchange, I can see hope for becoming one while sharing understanding between religions and values of faith.”

◆ Peace Moving Beyond Inspiration to Action

The 3rd Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations, which confirmed the possibility of inter-religious harmony through Revelation, concluded with over 440 religious leaders and 1,000 religious and social figures shouting “one” together at the Shincheonji Peace Institute.

At this gathering, examples of “peace in practice,” the purpose of the Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations, were also shared. Venerable Sok Buntoeun, Director of the Buddhist Higher Education Department of Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Religion, who participated in the 2nd Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations, introduced how he has continued inter-religious exchange by hosting Revelation invitation lectures at Buddhist temples in his country. He revealed that following last year’s attendance of 120 religious leaders, this year it has grown into a large-scale event with 850 participants, including religious and social leaders.

Venerable Sok Buntoeun stated, “At this event, 215 people signed the religious peace pledge and committed to continued participation in future exchange programs,” and added, “This was a historic moment where religious and social leaders actually chose peace.” Based on these achievements, he plans to further expand the forum for peaceful cooperation by hosting a “Religious Peace Education Camp” in January next year.

Following the case presentation, all religious leaders who participated in the 3rd Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations pledged to practice peace by reading a resolution stating, “We will complete our mission to spread peace and truth, and lead humanity on the path of salvation.”

A representative of Shincheonji Church of Jesus evaluated, “This lecture confirmed that the Bible contains universal truths for humanity, not just a scripture of a specific religion,” and added, “Through the Word, it became an opportunity to understand each other’s faith and restore peace and harmony, which are the original missions of religion.”

Chairman Lee Man-hee emphasized, “We must reflect on the past when we moved away from God’s will by criticizing each other, and be reborn as spiritual leaders who uphold the original values of spreading truth and realizing peace,” and added, “Let us achieve peace, which is God’s hope and our hope, through dialogue and communication.”

Meanwhile, the 1st Special Lecture, first held in February 2024, saw participation from about 80 leaders from 10 religious denominations across 28 countries including Korea, and the 2nd Special Lecture last year saw about 270 religious leaders from 57 countries complete the program.

