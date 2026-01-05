‘Step up when it matters’: Mustafizur Rahman’s message after KKR snub | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Mustafizur Rahman’s recent post on X summed up both his mindset and his response to a turbulent phase in his career. “Pleased to step up when it matters. Glad to contribute in the victory. Onto the next one,” the Bangladesh left-arm pacer wrote after producing a decisive performance for Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The brief message came at a time when Mustafizur has been under intense scrutiny following his controversial exit from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.Mustafizur was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the auction last month, a move that underlined his value in T20 cricket.

However, the franchise later released him following directives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid political tensions related to minority issues in Bangladesh. The development sparked debate across the cricketing fraternity, placing the focus firmly on the bowler rather than his performances.True to his reputation, Mustafizur has allowed his bowling to do the talking. Turning out for Rangpur Riders in the BPL, the Satkhira-born pacer delivered a match-winning final over against Dhaka Capitals on Sunday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Defending a modest total of 156, Rangpur appeared under pressure as the Capitals needed 10 runs off the final over with six wickets in hand. With Mohammad Mithun having already struck a half-century and Sabbir Rahman well set, the chase seemed firmly in Dhaka’s control.What followed highlighted why Mustafizur remains one of the most trusted death-over specialists in the game. Showing remarkable composure, he conceded just four singles in the final over, turning the contest on its head and guiding Rangpur to a dramatic five-run victory. He finished with figures of 4-0-23-1, a spell that proved decisive despite the Capitals moving to second place on the points table.After the match, Rangpur captain Nurul Hasan Sohan heaped praise on his senior bowler, stressing that the IPL setback had not unsettled him. “For us, Mustafiz is a world-class bowler. He has been proving that for a long time. Everyone has confidence in him. There’s nothing more to say about him—everyone is always impressed,” Sohan said. He added that while some disappointment over the KKR issue was natural, Mustafizur appeared relaxed, calm and focused on performing for his team and country.Earlier in the tournament, Mustafizur had also reached a significant milestone, becoming the fastest fast bowler to claim 400 T20 wickets with a three-wicket haul against the Sylhet Titans.