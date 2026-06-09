Teary-Eyed Salman Khan Attends Kumud Rane’s Funeral; Deepika Padukone’s Baby Bump Pictures Go Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 09, 2026, 21:59 IST

Salman Khan was seen emotional at Kumud Rane’s funeral; Deepika Padukone’s baby bump pictures with Ranveer Singh went viral on social media.

Salman Khan got emotional at Kumud Rane’s funeral; Deepika Padukone’s baby bump pictures went viral.

Salman Khan is one of those personalities who reaches out first to his close ones during times of difficulty. The Bollywood superstar today attended the funeral of his close family friend, Kumud Rane, along with his mother, Salma, and brother, Sohail Khan. The actor looked visibly moved by the loss, and videos and pictures that are circulating show Khan in tears.

For More: Teary-Eyed Salman Khan Joins Helen, Salma And Sohail Khan At Close Family Friend Kumud Rane’s Funeral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were photographed at their new residence in Mumbai posh Bandra area on Monday, with pictures from the visit going viral across social media. Shared by fan pages, the photos showed the couple checking on the progress of work at the property and spending time on the balcony as construction and interior work continued.

For More: Pregnant Deepika Padukone Spotted With Ranveer Singh At New Bandra Home, Baby Bump Photos Go Viral

Ranveer Singh has found himself at the center of attention following the controversy surrounding his alleged exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The discussion gained further momentum after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) weighed in on the matter. Amid the ongoing buzz, comedian Tanmay Bhat appeared to make a playful yet pointed remark about the situation.

For More: Did Tanmay Bhat Take A Dig at Ranveer Singh Over Don 3 Exit? Varun Dhawan’s ‘Main Tera Don’ Joke Goes Viral

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports drama, Peddi, hit the theatres recently, and since then, the film has been facing immense backlash over the sexualisation of Janhvi’s character. However, despite the criticism and mixed reactions, the Buchi Babu Sana directorial has been performing well at the box office. Amid the ongoing controversy, Allu Arjun has now shared his thoughts on his ‘brother’ Ram Charan’s film.

For More: Allu Arjun Reviews ‘Brother’ Ram Charan’s Peddi, Sends ‘Love’ To Janhvi Kapoor Amid Controversy

For millions of television viewers, the arrival of a new season of Bigg Boss isn’t just about the contestants entering the house, it’s about that familiar voice, those weekend takedowns, and the unmistakable presence of Salman Khan. Now, if recent reports are anything to go by, fans may not have to imagine that scenario anytime soon.

For More: Bigg Boss 20 Preparations Begin, Salman Khan Likely To Start Shooting In September | Report

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