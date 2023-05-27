শনিবার , ২৭ মে ২০২৩ | ১৩ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Telugu Filmmaker K Vasu, Who Introduced Chiranjeevi In Pranam Khareedu, Dies Aged 60

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৭, ২০২৩ ১:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 60 3


Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan paid condolences to the family of the late director.

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan paid condolences to the family of the late director.

One of K Vasu’s most notable works, Sri Shirdi Saibaba Mahatmyam, holds a special place in the hearts of Telugu film lovers.

The Telugu film industry is facing a series of setbacks. Recently, the industry lost one of its most talented and veteran actors, Sarath Babu. Now, it has been reported that another veteran director, K Vasu, passed away on May 26, 2023. According to reports, he had been battling a kidney problem for the past few years and had breathed his last at the KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. It is also found that the director will be brought to his residence at Filmnagar, and his last rites will be done at Mahaprastham.

The death of the 60-year-old director left the industry saddened. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who made his debut in K Vasu’s directorial debut, Pranam Khareedu, has expressed his sadness on Twitter. He tweeted, “Senior director K Vasu The news that he is no more is very sad. He directed the films Pranam Kharidu, Tododongalu, Allullu Annuru, and Kothala Rayudu, which I did in the early days of my career. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Power star Pawan Kalyan has also expressed his grief after hearing the news of K Vasu’s death. He said that he is saddened to know that director Mr K Vasu has passed away. He prays to God that his soul rest in peace. He added that we cannot forget Sri Vasu as the director of the movie Pranam Khareedu, starring brother Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He also said that he expresses his deepest condolences to the family of Mr Vasu.

K Vasu made his directorial debut at the age of 22 and left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. He comes from a family of illustrious filmmakers, as his father Pratyagathma and brother Hemambaradhara Rao have been significant contributors to the Telugu industry.

After working with Chiranjeevi on Pranam Khareedu, the duo collaborated on various other projects. K Vasu has made some of the most popular films, like Kothala Rayudu, Todu Dongalu, Allullostunnar, etc. One of his most notable works, Sri Shirdi Saibaba Mahatmyam, holds a special place in the hearts of Telugu film lovers. Even today, the songs in the film are considered quite popular.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm greftar1
শিশু খুন করে ১৩ বছর পলাতক ফাঁসির আসামি গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1685172839 photo
GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: The confidence Shubman Gill carries is amazing, says Hardik Pandya | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 74
অবিশ্বাস্য! ৩ টি বাড়ি বিক্রি হল মাত্র ২৭০ টাকায়! কোথায়, জানুন বিশদেusa woman buys three houses in sicily of italy for just 3 usd or 270 rupees – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 60 3
Telugu Filmmaker K Vasu, Who Introduced Chiranjeevi In Pranam Khareedu, Dies Aged 60
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1684307048 photo

We lost our way in second half of the innings: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

 wm lpo

নিউজিল্যান্ডে হোস্টেলে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে নিহত ৬

 wm Jamal Khashoggi

খাশোগি হত্যায় জড়িতরা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে প্রশিক্ষিত

 tp gainer

ডিএসইতে টপটেন গেইনারের শীর্ষে লিবরা ইনফিউশন – Corporate Sangbad

 bord sova 5

আজ ২৮ কোম্পানির বোর্ড সভা – Corporate Sangbad

 4 18

পুঁজিবাজার ও ব্যবসা-বাণিজ্যের উন্নয়নে এফবিসিসিআইয়ের সাথে কাজ করবে ডিবিএ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm kiyeb21

কিয়েভে রুশ মিসাইলের আঘাত

 1644114173 photo

ICC U-19 World Cup final: Raj Angad keeping family’s legacy alive | Cricket News

 maya kodnani

Know Ex-Gujarat Minister’s Journey From Doctor to an Accused in Naroda Gam Massacre Case

 image 11933 1632209145

জাতিসংঘের এসডিজি অগ্রগতি পুরস্কার পেলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী