Tragic: Sikandar Raza’s brother passes away at 13; Zimbabwe star posts emotional message | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The cricket fraternity in Zimbabwe has been left deeply shaken following heartbreaking news shared by the family of national T20I captain Sikandar Raza. In a tragic development that has resonated across the global cricketing community, it has been confirmed that Raza’s younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, passed away earlier this week.Zimbabwe Cricket took to their social media and issued an official statement.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) extends its heartfelt condolences to Zimbabwe T20I Captain Sikandar Raza and his family in light of the untimely passing of his cherished younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, who departed this life on 29 December 2025 in Harare, at the tender age of 13.“Muhammad Mahdi was born with the serious medical condition haemophilia, and unfortunately lost his life due to recent and severe health complications. He was laid to rest on 30 December 2025 at Warren Hills Cemetery located in Harare. The entire ZC Board, Management, Players, and Staff stand united in unwavering solidarity with Sikandar Raza and his grieving family during this profoundly challenging time. We pray that Allah grants them comfort and strength to endure this loss, and may Muhammad Mahdi’s soul rest peacefully in eternal tranquility,” the statement read.

Raza himself responded to the tragic news on social media, sharing a broken heart emoji beneath Zimbabwe Cricket’s condolence message.The personal loss comes at a demanding phase in Raza’s professional career. He was last seen in action for the Sharjah Warriorz during the ILT20 2025, where he featured in 10 matches, scoring 171 runs and picking up 10 wickets.His performances in the UAE further reinforced his reputation as one of the game’s most reliable all-rounders, particularly in the shortest format. Even as he copes with immense personal grief, attention remains on Raza as he prepares for one of the biggest assignments of his career — the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin in February.As the cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s side, Raza’s leadership will be vital on the world stage. While the loss of his brother, who battled haemophilia from birth, is a significant emotional blow, the thoughts and prayers of the global cricketing community remain with Sikandar Raza and his family during this difficult time.