Trisha Visits Vijay Amid TVK’s Lead In Tamil Nadu Polls; Kangana Slams Fake News About Marrying Rahul Gandhi | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 22:06 IST

Trisha Krishnan arrives at Vijay’s residence in Chennai as TVK leads in Tamil Nadu elections. In other news, Kangana Ranaut slams a meme page for spreading fake news about her.

Trisha Visits Vijay Amid TVK’s Lead In Tamil Nadu Polls; Kangana Slams Fake News About Marrying Rahul Gandhi

Actress Trisha Krishnan arrived at the residence of her long-time co-star Vijay, as his political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is leading in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026. The paparazzi videos show her car arriving at Vijay’s residence in Chennai and a few videos show Trisha looking stunning in a pink and green ethnic outfit as she sat in the car. Early trends indicate a strong electoral debut for actor-turned-politician Vijay, with his party, TVK, surpassing the 100-seat mark.

For More: Trisha Krishnan Arrives At Vijay’s Residence As TVK Leads In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | WATCH

Kangana Ranaut has called out a meme page for making derogatory remarks about her. Following Raghav Chadha joining the BJP, all sorts of conversations are happening on social media, and a meme page has now put out a post featuring a fake comment by Kangana Ranaut that reads, “Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join karenge toh main unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon.” Kangana reshared this meme on her Instagram story and wrote, “How pathetic is this fake news. No dignity for women even in politics. Shame on those who are spreading this fake news.”

For More: Kangana Ranaut Slams Fake News About Marrying Rahul Gandhi: ‘No Dignity For Women Even In Politics’

Deepika Padukone, currently expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, has been balancing her personal and professional life with grace. The actress has been busy shooting for King alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town, and several glimpses from the sets recently went viral on social media. With the MET Gala 2026 just around the corner, many are wondering—will Deepika make an appearance this year? As per reports, sources have clarified that Deepika Padukone will not be attending the Met Gala this year. According to the source, “Her priority has always been and continues to be films. With King slated to release at the end of this year and Raaka scheduled to release next year, her priority at the moment is to complete the shoot for these two films.”

For More: Deepika Padukone Will Not Be Attending MET Gala 2026; Here’s Why

Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan’s 3 Idiots is one of the most iconic films in Bollywood, and now, with Mr Perfectionist confirming that the movie will have a sequel, a report has suggested that the makers are planning to bring a fourth “idiot” into the story. The actor being considered for the role is Vicky Kaushal. As per Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal will star as the fourth “idiot,” as the film’s story will take a 10-year leap.

For More: Vicky Kaushal In Talks To Play ‘4th Idiot’ In Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots Sequel? Deets Inside

Javed Akhtar has reacted to the ongoing debate around so-called “propaganda films,” saying he does not agree with the label. The veteran writer’s remarks are drawing attention because they come amid discussions around Dhurandhar, which has faced similar criticism. Speaking at an event in Kolkata, Akhtar addressed a question about films being called propaganda. He pushed back against the idea and made it clear he does not see anything wrong with filmmakers presenting a viewpoint.

For More: Javed Akhtar Praises Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Calls It An ‘Excellent Film’: ‘I Loved The first One More’

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