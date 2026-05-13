Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2; Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 13, 2026, 21:55 IST

From Varun Dhawan quitting No Entry 2 to Anushka Sharma not doing films, check updates here

Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2; Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies?

Varun Dhawan has quit No Entry 2. News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt that the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is no longer associated with Boney Kapoor’s project. An insider close to the film’s production told us that the rumours surrounding Varun’s casting in the No Entry sequel are ‘baseless’. “The speculations surrounding Varun Dhawan being a part of No Entry 2 hold no truth. Any rumour surrounding his involvement is untrue and baseless. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” the insider said.

For more updates: Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2, Boney Kapoor’s Film Put On Hold | Exclusive

Anushka Sharma has been away from Bollywood for almost eight years now. While she features in commercials sometimes, her last film was Zero, which hit theatres in 2018. As Virat Kohli’s wife recently made a comeback with an ad, netizens were left feeling emotional, with many wondering: ‘Why is the actress not doing any films?’ It should be noted that even though Anushka finished shooting for Chanda Xpress in 2022, the film has not been released yet. Let’s try to decode why Anushka has been away from Bollywood and what happened to her last-shot movie.

For more updates: Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies? Her Film Remains Unreleased For 4 Years Now

The penultimate episode of The Boys Season 5 has finally arrived, and fans have taken to social media to share their reviews. Titled The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk, Episode 7, as per fans, pushes every major character toward a point of no return while laying the groundwork for what could be the bloodiest finale in the show’s history.

For more updates: The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 X Review: MAJOR Death Shocks Fans, Homelander Becomes More Lethal

A chaotic caper. One pati. One patni. Two women for anti-climactic reasons. A garrulous aunt. A couple of characters that don’t make sense. Some jokes that land. Some mentions of homophobia, casteism and a social message about how rumours often get perceived as truth if repeated often enough. A leopard. A wolf. That, in essence, is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

For more updates: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Powers This Gloriously Loud, Ludicrous Comedy Of Errors

Shobha was one of South cinema’s most acclaimed young actresses, remembered for powerful performances in films like Pasi and Mullum Malarum alongside big stars such as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. She won the National Award for Best Actress at just 17 for Pasi. Shobha later married filmmaker Balu Mahendra, whose relationship with her sparked controversy because he was much older and already married. Just days after receiving her National Award in 1980, Shobha was found dead at the age of 17. She was found hanging at her residence, with her death officially ruled a suicide.

For more updates: She Won National Award At 17, Was Found Dead Days Later, Her Mother Accused Her 26 Years Older Husband Of Murder

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