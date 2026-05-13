বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৪ মে ২০২৬, ১১:১১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns new fan in Kagiso Rabada: ‘There’s not an ounce of fear’ | Cricket News প্রধানমন্ত্রী তারেক রহমান ঢাবি’র আইন বিভাগের ছাত্র ছিলেন: আসিফ নজরুল কুতুবদিয়া উপজেলায় বাংলাদেশ গ্রাম আদালত সক্রিয় করণ (৩য় পর্যায় প্রকল্প) ইউপি প্রশাসনিক কর্মকর্তাদের নিয়ে ত্রৈমাসিক সমন্বয় সভা অনুষ্টিত। ভূঞাপুরে এক মাসের শিশু বাচ্চা কে নিয়মিত টিকার পরিবর্তে দেওয়া হয় কুকুর কামড়ানোর ভ্যাকসিন কর্ণফুলীতে গ্রাম আদালতের কার্যক্রম গতিশীল করার লক্ষ্যে আলোচনা সভা Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2; Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies? | Bollywood News ৯ বছর পর চীন সফরে যাচ্ছেন ট্রাম্প জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে অনার্স প্রথম বর্ষের ফরম পূরণ শুরু সিনোভ্যাক থেকে ৩ লাখ ডোজ পোলিও টিকা পেল বাংলাদেশ ‘Rizwan’s reputation is really bad in Pakistan’: Litton Das’ brutal stump mic troll goes viral- Watch | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2; Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies? | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৩ মে, ২০২৬
  • ৪২ সময় দেখুন
Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2; Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies? | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

From Varun Dhawan quitting No Entry 2 to Anushka Sharma not doing films, check updates here

font

Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2; Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies?

Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2; Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies?

Varun Dhawan has quit No Entry 2. News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt that the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is no longer associated with Boney Kapoor’s project. An insider close to the film’s production told us that the rumours surrounding Varun’s casting in the No Entry sequel are ‘baseless’. “The speculations surrounding Varun Dhawan being a part of No Entry 2 hold no truth. Any rumour surrounding his involvement is untrue and baseless. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” the insider said.

For more updates: Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2, Boney Kapoor’s Film Put On Hold | Exclusive

Anushka Sharma has been away from Bollywood for almost eight years now. While she features in commercials sometimes, her last film was Zero, which hit theatres in 2018. As Virat Kohli’s wife recently made a comeback with an ad, netizens were left feeling emotional, with many wondering: ‘Why is the actress not doing any films?’ It should be noted that even though Anushka finished shooting for Chanda Xpress in 2022, the film has not been released yet. Let’s try to decode why Anushka has been away from Bollywood and what happened to her last-shot movie.

For more updates: Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies? Her Film Remains Unreleased For 4 Years Now

The penultimate episode of The Boys Season 5 has finally arrived, and fans have taken to social media to share their reviews. Titled The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk, Episode 7, as per fans, pushes every major character toward a point of no return while laying the groundwork for what could be the bloodiest finale in the show’s history.

For more updates: The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 X Review: MAJOR Death Shocks Fans, Homelander Becomes More Lethal

A chaotic caper. One pati. One patni. Two women for anti-climactic reasons. A garrulous aunt. A couple of characters that don’t make sense. Some jokes that land. Some mentions of homophobia, casteism and a social message about how rumours often get perceived as truth if repeated often enough. A leopard. A wolf. That, in essence, is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

For more updates: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Powers This Gloriously Loud, Ludicrous Comedy Of Errors

Shobha was one of South cinema’s most acclaimed young actresses, remembered for powerful performances in films like Pasi and Mullum Malarum alongside big stars such as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. She won the National Award for Best Actress at just 17 for Pasi. Shobha later married filmmaker Balu Mahendra, whose relationship with her sparked controversy because he was much older and already married. Just days after receiving her National Award in 1980, Shobha was found dead at the age of 17. She was found hanging at her residence, with her death officially ruled a suicide.

For more updates: She Won National Award At 17, Was Found Dead Days Later, Her Mother Accused Her 26 Years Older Husband Of Murder

News movies bollywood Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2; Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies?
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
প্রধানমন্ত্রী তারেক রহমান ঢাবি’র আইন বিভাগের ছাত্র ছিলেন: আসিফ নজরুল

প্রধানমন্ত্রী তারেক রহমান ঢাবি’র আইন বিভাগের ছাত্র ছিলেন: আসিফ নজরুল

কুতুবদিয়া উপজেলায় বাংলাদেশ গ্রাম আদালত সক্রিয় করণ (৩য় পর্যায় প্রকল্প) ইউপি প্রশাসনিক কর্মকর্তাদের নিয়ে ত্রৈমাসিক সমন্বয় সভা অনুষ্টিত।

কুতুবদিয়া উপজেলায় বাংলাদেশ গ্রাম আদালত সক্রিয় করণ (৩য় পর্যায় প্রকল্প) ইউপি প্রশাসনিক কর্মকর্তাদের নিয়ে ত্রৈমাসিক সমন্বয় সভা অনুষ্টিত।

ভূঞাপুরে এক মাসের শিশু বাচ্চা কে নিয়মিত টিকার পরিবর্তে দেওয়া হয় কুকুর কামড়ানোর ভ্যাকসিন

ভূঞাপুরে এক মাসের শিশু বাচ্চা কে নিয়মিত টিকার পরিবর্তে দেওয়া হয় কুকুর কামড়ানোর ভ্যাকসিন

কর্ণফুলীতে গ্রাম আদালতের কার্যক্রম গতিশীল করার লক্ষ্যে আলোচনা সভা

কর্ণফুলীতে গ্রাম আদালতের কার্যক্রম গতিশীল করার লক্ষ্যে আলোচনা সভা

৯ বছর পর চীন সফরে যাচ্ছেন ট্রাম্প

৯ বছর পর চীন সফরে যাচ্ছেন ট্রাম্প

কালিয়াকৈরে ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতিকালে ৭ জন আটক -দেশীয় অস্ত্র উদ্ধার

কালিয়াকৈরে ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতিকালে ৭ জন আটক -দেশীয় অস্ত্র উদ্ধার

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns new fan in Kagiso Rabada: ‘There’s not an ounce of fear’ | Cricket News
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns new fan in Kagiso Rabada: ‘There’s not an ounce of fear’ | Cricket News
প্রধানমন্ত্রী তারেক রহমান ঢাবি’র আইন বিভাগের ছাত্র ছিলেন: আসিফ নজরুল
প্রধানমন্ত্রী তারেক রহমান ঢাবি’র আইন বিভাগের ছাত্র ছিলেন: আসিফ নজরুল
কুতুবদিয়া উপজেলায় বাংলাদেশ গ্রাম আদালত সক্রিয় করণ (৩য় পর্যায় প্রকল্প) ইউপি প্রশাসনিক কর্মকর্তাদের নিয়ে ত্রৈমাসিক সমন্বয় সভা অনুষ্টিত।
কুতুবদিয়া উপজেলায় বাংলাদেশ গ্রাম আদালত সক্রিয় করণ (৩য় পর্যায় প্রকল্প) ইউপি প্রশাসনিক কর্মকর্তাদের নিয়ে ত্রৈমাসিক সমন্বয় সভা অনুষ্টিত।
ভূঞাপুরে এক মাসের শিশু বাচ্চা কে নিয়মিত টিকার পরিবর্তে দেওয়া হয় কুকুর কামড়ানোর ভ্যাকসিন
ভূঞাপুরে এক মাসের শিশু বাচ্চা কে নিয়মিত টিকার পরিবর্তে দেওয়া হয় কুকুর কামড়ানোর ভ্যাকসিন
কর্ণফুলীতে গ্রাম আদালতের কার্যক্রম গতিশীল করার লক্ষ্যে আলোচনা সভা
কর্ণফুলীতে গ্রাম আদালতের কার্যক্রম গতিশীল করার লক্ষ্যে আলোচনা সভা
Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2; Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies? | Bollywood News
Varun Dhawan Moves Out Of No Entry 2; Why Is Anushka Sharma Not Doing Movies? | Bollywood News
৯ বছর পর চীন সফরে যাচ্ছেন ট্রাম্প
৯ বছর পর চীন সফরে যাচ্ছেন ট্রাম্প
জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে অনার্স প্রথম বর্ষের ফরম পূরণ শুরু
জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে অনার্স প্রথম বর্ষের ফরম পূরণ শুরু
সিনোভ্যাক থেকে ৩ লাখ ডোজ পোলিও টিকা পেল বাংলাদেশ
সিনোভ্যাক থেকে ৩ লাখ ডোজ পোলিও টিকা পেল বাংলাদেশ
‘Rizwan’s reputation is really bad in Pakistan’: Litton Das’ brutal stump mic troll goes viral- Watch | Cricket News
‘Rizwan’s reputation is really bad in Pakistan’: Litton Das’ brutal stump mic troll goes viral- Watch | Cricket News
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST
Ads by coinserom