খেলাধুলা

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Food poisoning sidelines Shubman Gill; Punjab win vs Sikkim | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
JAIPUR: Shubman Gill’s much-anticipated return to domestic cricket was delayed on Saturday (Jan 3) after the India Test and ODI captain missed Punjab’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C match against Sikkim due to food poisoning. Punjab coach Sandeep Sharma said Gill reached Jaipur on Friday and was keen to play, but fell unwell late at night and was advised rest.“Shubman reached Jaipur on Friday and was looking forward to the game, but late in the night he wasn’t feeling well so he was advised to take rest,” Sharma said. “He’ll be available for the next match against Goa on Tuesday (Jan 6).”

India ODI squad review | Iyer returns, Pant gets the nod, Shami misses out again

Gill’s absence didn’t hurt Punjab, who thrashed Sikkim by 10 wickets at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground. After choosing to field, Punjab bundled Sikkim out for 75 in 22.2 overs, with Arshdeep Singh leading the attack with 5/34 in his 10 overs.Punjab chased down the target in just 6.2 overs, finishing on 81 without loss. Prabhsimran Singh smashed 53 not out off 26 balls, while Harnoor Singh remained unbeaten on 22 off 13 deliveries.The win was Punjab’s fourth in five matches and took them to 16 points, placing them on top of the Group C table (tied on points with Mumbai).



