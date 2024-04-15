সোমবার , ১৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch – 'A trip down memory lane': MS Dhoni with 2011 ODI and 2007 T20 World Cup trophies | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The legendary MS Dhoni was back in Mumbai for Chennai Super KingsIPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had released three pictures of the former India captain visiting the board headquarters at the Wankhede and admiring the ODI World Cup trophy he had won for the country on April 2, 2011.
On Sunday after the MI-CSK match, BCCI released a heart-warming video that shows Dhoni at the headquarters.
Dhoni signed a photograph of himself hitting that iconic six in the final against Sri Lanka to win the ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium.
Dhoni also signed another photograph of himself playing a Test match and then was seen admiring the 2007 T20 World Cup trophy that had capitulated him to stardom.
The heart-warming video shows Dhoni with a smile as he roamed about the room filled with nostalgia.

In the match against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni scored 20 runs off four balls, and that proved to be the exact margin of victory for Chennai Super Kings.





