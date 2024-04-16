Watch: Avesh Khan grabs a one-handed blinder on his follow-through, takes Samson’s glove and shows it to dressing room | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a breathtaking display of athleticism, Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Avesh Khan stunned spectators with a one-handed blinder on his follow-through to get rid of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Philip Salt in the IPL match at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.The remarkable feat didn’t end there, as Avesh, in a moment of flair, took skipper Sanju Samson ‘s glove and theatrically displayed it towards the dressing room.This theatrics by Avesh transpired due to Samson’s statement after their last match against GT: “I need to tell my fast bowlers that it’s a bit easier to catch with the gloves instead of hands.”Samson was not very happy with the way RR fielded against GT, especially on one occasion when he almost collided with paceman Avesh in pursuit of a skier, ultimately both making a mess of it.

The incident happened on the third ball of the fourth over when Salt smashed the delivery, which landed a bit wide of off, straight past the bowler but an alert Avesh managed to stick his left hand out to take a well-judged low catch, which certainly ranks as one of the top catches of the IPL 2024 thus far.

Coming to the match, opener Sunil Narine slammed his maiden IPL century to power KKR to a commanding total of 223 for six against RR in Kolkata.

Facing the challenge of batting first, Narine blazed his way to a sensational century, smashing 109 runs off just 56 deliveries. His innings featured a stunning array of 13 boundaries and six towering sixes, showcasing his formidable batting prowess.

Contributing to KKR’s formidable total, Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with a brisk 30 off 18 balls, while Rinku Singh provided a valuable unbeaten cameo of 20 runs from just 9 deliveries towards the end of the innings.

Avesh Khan (2/35) and Kuldeep Sen (2/46) shared four wickets between them for RR.