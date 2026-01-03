‘Who are we punishing?’ Shashi Tharoor slams ‘mindless politicising of sport’ after KKR release Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman | Cricket News

Shashi Tharoor, Mustafizur Rahman

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said cricket should not be dragged into attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, reacting to Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) decision to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL 2026 squad following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).Sharing a video from Friday, Tharoor made his position clear on the issue. “Recalling my views on the subject, now that BCCI has deplorably pulled the plug on Mustafizur Rahman,” he said. He then questioned the logic behind the move, adding: “And what if the Bangladeshi player in question had been Litton Das or Soumya Sarkar?”

Tharoor raised sharper questions on the wider implications of the decision. “Who are we punishing here: a nation, an individual, his religion? Where will this mindless politicising of sport lead us?” he asked.His comments came after KKR confirmed that Mustafizur Rahman had been excluded from the squad for the upcoming season on BCCI’s instructions. In a media advisory, the franchise said, “Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.”“The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India,” the statement added.The advisory also said, “BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course.”Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board had directed KKR to release the Bangladesh pacer “due to the recent developments.”KKR had signed the 30-year-old left-arm pacer for Rs 9.20 crore, from a base price of Rs 2 crore, after a bidding contest involving Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at last month’s auction.Mustafizur Rahman has played in eight IPL seasons since 2016, missing only the 2019 and 2020 editions. He has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The 2026 season was set to be his first with three-time champions KKR.