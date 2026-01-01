Why Ajit Agarkar & Co. can’t ignore Mohammed Shami anymore | Cricket News

Mohammed Shami and Ajit Agarkar

New Delhi: In the ongoing domestic season, Mohammed Shami has already sent down over 200 overs for Bengal. He has played the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and is currently playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Even though he continues to stay on the sidelines for the national team, the seamer continues to do what he does best – make the ball talk and pick wickets with ease.There have been verbal volleys between Shami and chief selector Ajit Agarkar whenever the bowler didn’t get a call-up and his much debated absence will be up for discussion again when the selectors meet to pick the squad for New Zealand ODIs in the first week of January.

Agarkar has been repeatedly questioned about the omission and has maintained the "need to play some cricket" stand. If 145.2 overs in Ranji Trophy, 26.5 overs in SMAT and 34.2 overs in ongoing VHT doesn't qualify, then the definition of "some cricket" needs to be made clear. Shami, 35, last played for India in the Champions Trophy – where he was the lone specialist seamer doing the heavy lifting on turners – and returned with 9 wickets from five games, including a 5/53 outing.

The skill and quality has never been a doubt but it was the recurring fitness issues which became a big roadblock in his selection. The chief selector had revealed during an event that Shami would have been on the flight to England had he been fit.But those are now conversations and discussions of the past. Looking ahead, selectors will find it really hard to ignore the experienced seamer for the three games against New Zealand starting January 11.He has given a terrific account of his fitness with regular outings for Bengal and the List A outings have been impressive with eight wickets in four games.

The age argument could be tabled keeping the 2027 World Cup in mind but if Mitchell Starc can run through oppositions at 35, Scott Boland can be penetrative at 36 and Michael Nesser can make an impact at 35 for Australia, Shami can surely do his magic if he is carefully managed for the multi-nation event in South Africa.The right-arm seamer missed the early phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup due to combination calls but the moment he found a place in the XI, he showed what India missed. A genuine wicket-taker with an ability to singlehandedly run through oppositions. And not to forget the experience he brings to the table and how it would be of immense help to the likes of Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna.

“If he is fit, why wouldn’t we have a bowler like Shami? I have had multiple chats with him. Over the last six to eight months, what we have found out is that he wasn’t fit,” Agarkar had said during an event in New Delhi.Shami is fit. Shami is in top rhythm. Shami is picking wickets. Over to Agarkar & Co. now.