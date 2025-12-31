World record: Deepti Sharma becomes highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is | Cricket News

Deepti Sharma (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name in history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20 Internationals, claiming her 152nd scalp during the fifth T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.The landmark wicket helped Deepti overtake Australia pacer Megan Schutt (151) at the top of the charts. She achieved the feat by dismissing Nilakshika Silva in the 14th over, playing a key role as India completed a comprehensive 5–0 series sweep at home. Pakistan’s Nida Dar sits third on the list with 144 wickets from 152 innings.

With 103 wickets in 86 innings, Radha Yadav is the second-highest Indian wicket-taker in women’s T20Is. Radha and Deepti are the only two Indian bowlers to have crossed the 100-wicket mark in the format.Earlier this week, the 28-year-old also became the first cricketer—across men’s and women’s internationals—to score 1,000 runs and take 150 wickets in T20Is. Currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC Women’s T20I all-rounder rankings, Deepti has played 133 T20Is for India and was named Player of the Tournament at the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, where India clinched their maiden title on home soil.

Most wickets in career in WT20Is

Player Span Matches Wickets BBI Deepti Sharma (IND-W) 2016–2025 133 152 4/10 Megan Schutt (AUS-W) 2013–2025 123 151 5/15 H. Ishimwe (RWA-W) 2019–2025 117 144 5/6 Nida Dar (PAK-W) 2010–2024 160 144 5/21 Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W) 2016–2025 101 142 4/18 Constance Aweko (UGA-W) 2018–2025 115 139 4/6 Thipatcha Putthawong (THA-W) 2019–2025 86 131 5/6 Nattaya Boochatham (THA-W) 2018–2025 116 126 5/5 Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) 2008–2025 168 126 4/12 Onnicha Kamchomphu (THA-W) 2018–2025 118 125 5/18

India successfully defended 175 to win the fifth T20I by 15 runs. Deepti returned figures of one for 28 from her four overs. Across formats, she has taken 20 wickets in Tests and 162 in ODIs.Deepti also made headlines at the Women’s Premier League auction, rejoining UP Warriorz for Rs 3.2 crore—the second-highest bid in the league’s history.In the ICC rankings, Deepti continues to hold the top spot among T20I bowlers, while West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews remains the leading T20I all-rounder. For Sri Lanka, opener Hasini Perera jumped 114 places to 71st in the batter rankings following consistent performances, while Kavisha Dilhari climbed to 79th.The updated rankings reflect India’s dominance in the series, with significant gains for both batters and bowlers after the clean sweep.