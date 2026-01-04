WPL 2026: Meg Lanning named UP Warriorz captain | Cricket News

Meg Lanning (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

MUMBAI: Former Australian skipper Meg Lanning was on Sunday named the captain of UP Warriorz ahead of the Women’s Premier League beginning January 9.The legendary Australian was the captain of Delhi Capitals for the first three editions of the competition, having led them to each of the summit clashes but finished on the losing end.

The Inside Story Behind India’s World Cup Win: Shafali & Deepti Reveal WPL’S IMPACT

“The Capri Sports-owned UP Warriorz announced the appointment of Australian legend Meg Lanning as captain of the franchise ahead of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season,” the franchise said in a statement.Lanning was signed by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.9 crore at the auction.As an Australian player, she is a seven-time World Cup winner which includes two ODI titles and five T20 titles.“As the UP Warriorz enters a new phase of their journey, Lanning’s appointment underscores the franchise’s focus on experience and composure at the leadership level,” the franchise said.UP Warriorz have undergone an overhaul ahead of this year’s WPL having finished third in the inaugural edition in 2023, fourth in 2024 and fifth in the 2025 iteration.“As the WPL enters its fourth season, it’s been incredible to see how the league has evolved, the quality of cricket, the competitiveness, and the emergence of exciting new talent continue to raise the standard each year,” Lanning said.“This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead,” she added.Former India player and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who is now the head coach of UP Warriorz said, “Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity, and calmness that sets her apart as a leader.”The WPL will be held across two legs this year, with the first phase in Navi Mumbai from January 9-17 followed by the second at Vadodara from January 19 to February 5.