Yogesh-Shoonya’s Upcoming Kannada Film Rosy’s First Look Poster Unveiled

Actor Loose Mada Yogi, also known as Yogesh, is all set to achieve a special landmark in his acting career with the Kannada film Rosy. The film is touted to be a gangster drama and marks his 50th credit as an actor. Shoonya, the writer and director of Rosy, also unveiled the first look of this film on July 5. The poster shows Yogesh sitting on a throne with a blood-stained sword on the cake. The letters, “Happy Birthday Loose” were carved on the cake. Yogesh’s face is not visible but he has worn a kurta-pyjama, nose ring, and a cap in the look.

Followers were left captivated after looking at the menacing avatar of Yogesh in the poster. One of them asked Shoonya when they are going to release the film at the theatres.

Shoonya has kept the momentum high for the promotion of Rosy. Last month, he shared an intriguing hiring post for the film. The post mentioned that people who wish to audition for the role of artists and assistant directors can send their resumes to the mentioned number.

He also spilled the beans about Rosy in an interview with News18 Kannada. According to Shoonya, the new poster of Rosy is a gift to Yogesh on his birthday. He added that he is shooting for the film at a brisk pace and its first schedule has been completed. Shoonya revealed that he is planning to drop the teaser of Rosy in August. Yogesh also said that his film is based on a realistic storyline and he plans to present it on the silver screen in a grand manner.

Shoonya has not divulged the details related to the female lead in Rosy. There are reports that he has contemplated a couple of names for essaying the leading lady. Currently, he has not finalised the name. Backed by DY Productions and Shoonya Creations, Rosy is currently in the pre-production stage.

Rosy was also the centre of discussion when Shoonya came to know that Arjun Janya had registered an almost similar title for his debut film – Rosy 45. This matter was solved later on.