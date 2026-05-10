Yogi Adityanath Makes ‘Krishnavataram’ Film Tax-Free After Special Screening In Lucknow | India News

Last Updated: May 10, 2026, 23:44 IST

Yogi Adityanath said the film portrays the life of Lord Krishna from a human perspective and vividly depicts the Dwapar era, Sanatan values and Indian traditions

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Image: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that the film Krishnavataram will be tax-free in the state, a day after attending its special screening at the Lok Bhavan auditorium here.

According to an official statement, the screening was organised following the expansion of the state cabinet and was attended by Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, members of the council of ministers, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and other public representatives.

The auditorium echoed with chants of “Krishna-Krishna” and “Radhe-Radhe” during the screening. The chief minister later felicitated the artistes and members of the film’s team on stage.

Adityanath said the film portrays the life of Lord Krishna from a human perspective and vividly depicts the Dwapar era, Sanatan values and Indian traditions.

He noted that the narratives of Radha, Rukmini and Satyabhama had been effectively woven into the storyline.

The chief minister directed the Information Department to organise special screenings of the film in all districts, saying such initiatives would help children and youth connect with India’s cultural heritage.

He also described the occasion as a moment of pride for Governor Patel, noting that her granddaughter Sanskruti essays the role of Satyabhama in the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said more films rooted in Indian culture and traditions should be encouraged.

The film, directed by Hardik Gajjar, was released on May 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It stars Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti, Sushmita Bhatt and Nivasini Krishnan in lead roles, with Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana appearing in key roles.

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Location : Uttar Pradesh, India, India

News india Yogi Adityanath Makes ‘Krishnavataram’ Film Tax-Free After Special Screening In Lucknow

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