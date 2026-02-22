28 Years Later-The Bone Temple OTT Release: Where To Watch The Post-Apocalyptic Thriller | Web-series News

Last Updated: February 22, 2026, 22:00 IST

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is now available to stream online after its January 2026 theatrical release. Check platform and viewing details here.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is now streaming after its theatrical release. Here's where you can watch the post-apocalyptic film online.

After a successful theatrical run earlier this year, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has officially made its digital debut. The latest chapter in the iconic 28 Days Later franchise is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, giving fans another chance to return to its rage-infested world.

The post-apocalyptic thriller, which released in cinemas on January 16, 2026, received positive audience reactions for expanding the franchise’s bleak universe while retaining its emotional core.

Continuing The Rage Virus Legacy

First introduced by Danny Boyle, the 28 Days Later series redefined zombie horror with its fast-moving infected and psychological intensity. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple builds on that legacy, blending survival drama with large-scale action and character-driven storytelling.

Set decades after the original outbreak, the film explores how society has adapted to a world permanently scarred by the Rage virus.

A New Generation Faces Old Threats

The story follows Jamie and his 12-year-old son, Spike, who live in a remote island community in Great Britain that has remained untouched by the virus for years. Their fragile sense of safety is disrupted when Jamie takes Spike to the mainland as part of a traditional hunting ritual.

What begins as a rite of passage soon spirals into a fight for survival. The duo encounters newly evolved infected and unsettling truths about other survivors who have endured the virus in different ways. The narrative highlights a world where the mainland remains infected while a new generation grows up in isolation, unaware of the full horrors beyond their shores.

Cast And Creative Team

The film features performances by Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Emma Laird. Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, the installment also includes a brief uncredited appearance by Cillian Murphy as Jim, offering emotional continuity to longtime fans and hinting at future developments within the franchise.

With its digital release now live, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple invites viewers to once again step into its haunting, rage-driven universe — this time from home.

First Published: February 22, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies web-series 28 Years Later-The Bone Temple OTT Release: Where To Watch The Post-Apocalyptic Thriller