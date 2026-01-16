শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৯:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
74-Year-Old Superstar, Rs 80 Box Office Collection, The Crime Thriller Now Eyes To Rule OTT Gaurav Khanna Dances To ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ At Wife Akanksha Chamola’s Birthday | Watch | Television News Ek Din First Look Sparks Debate As Internet Accuses Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi Film Of Copying | Bollywood News ‘We ask for forgiveness’: Ex-Pakistan players left embarrassed by Sahibzada Farhan’s choice – Watch | Cricket News ‘Expected a better human being in you’: Disappointed cricketer lashes out at Mary Kom, later deletes video | Off the field News Harry Styles Announces New Album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, Sets March Release | Hollywood News Tomb Raider First Look: Sophie Turner Debuts As Lara Croft, Internet Misses Angelina Jolie | Hollywood News Bruno Mars Expands ‘The Romantic Tour’ With 30-Plus New Dates, Stadium Run Gets Bigger | Hollywood News Toxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram After Backlash Over Intimate Scene With Yash | Telugu Cinema News যেসব আসনে লড়বে এনসিপি
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

74-Year-Old Superstar, Rs 80 Box Office Collection, The Crime Thriller Now Eyes To Rule OTT

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
74-Year-Old Superstar, Rs 80 Box Office Collection, The Crime Thriller Now Eyes To Rule OTT




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Gaurav Khanna Dances To ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ At Wife Akanksha Chamola’s Birthday | Watch | Television News

Gaurav Khanna Dances To ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ At Wife Akanksha Chamola’s Birthday | Watch | Television News

Ek Din First Look Sparks Debate As Internet Accuses Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi Film Of Copying | Bollywood News

Ek Din First Look Sparks Debate As Internet Accuses Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi Film Of Copying | Bollywood News

Harry Styles Announces New Album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, Sets March Release | Hollywood News

Harry Styles Announces New Album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, Sets March Release | Hollywood News

Tomb Raider First Look: Sophie Turner Debuts As Lara Croft, Internet Misses Angelina Jolie | Hollywood News

Tomb Raider First Look: Sophie Turner Debuts As Lara Croft, Internet Misses Angelina Jolie | Hollywood News

Bruno Mars Expands ‘The Romantic Tour’ With 30-Plus New Dates, Stadium Run Gets Bigger | Hollywood News

Bruno Mars Expands ‘The Romantic Tour’ With 30-Plus New Dates, Stadium Run Gets Bigger | Hollywood News

Toxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram After Backlash Over Intimate Scene With Yash | Telugu Cinema News

Toxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram After Backlash Over Intimate Scene With Yash | Telugu Cinema News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST