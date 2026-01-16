74-Year-Old Superstar, Rs 80 Box Office Collection, The Crime Thriller Now Eyes To Rule OTT

A gripping crime story that kept audiences hooked in theatres for a month is now ready for its second act. Set against a tense border backdrop of a village between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, this film follows a special police team assigned to investigate a missing person’s case. Strong word of mouth, intense performances and a slow-burning narrative helped it build momentum.

After more than a month of a successful theatrical run, the makers have finally confirmed its digital release. The announcement came with a striking preview and a promise of a story that goes far beyond crime. Fans who missed it on the big screen now have a chance to catch it from home. The best part? It stars one of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema.

Still not there? Well, the film is Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead. Directed by Jithin K Jose, the crime thriller released in theatres on December 5, 2025. Upon its arrival in cinema, it received positive audience feedback. Now, a month later, Kalamkaval is set for its online streaming. Curious about the premiere date and the platform?

The film will premiere on Sony LIV from January 16, officially marking its OTT debut. Sony LIV announced the release with a note that read, “Experience Mammootty in a crime thriller that digs deeper than the crime itself.” The film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, making it accessible to a wider audience across regions and languages.

Kalamkaval performed strongly at the box office and emerged as a clear success story. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 81.9 crore worldwide. Its India net collection stood at Rs 37.07 crore, while overseas earnings touched Rs 38.25 crore, earning it a superhit tag.

Critics and audiences largely agreed on one point that Mammootty’s performance was the film’s biggest strength. Vinayakan was also impressed with his restrained and serious portrayal. The film currently holds a solid 7.6 rating on IMDb, reflecting its strong reception among viewers.

Set in the early 2000s, the story of the film follows a special police team investigating a missing person case. As the officers dig deeper, they encounter rising public unrest, inter-community tensions and rumours surrounding alleged escapes which leads to intensified situations. This creates a tense and unpredictable environment.

Led by Sub-Inspector Jayakrishnan, the investigation takes a disturbing turn when the team discovers that several women, divorced, widowed or single have mysteriously disappeared over time. Evidence points towards a single suspect, raising serious concerns and soon, the team finds itself dealing with a much larger and darker crime network.

Kalamkaval is directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jishnu Sreekumar. The film is produced by Mammootty under Mammootty Kampany. Mujeeb Majeed’s music and background score add to the intensity, while Faisal Ali’s cinematography captures the rural tension effectively.