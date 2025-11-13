8 Iconic 2000s Films That Totally Deserve A Modern Remake

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Friendship, Goa, and growing up — this film defined cool for an entire generation. Imagine a remake with today’s stars like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Ishaan Khatter — a fresh take on modern friendship, relationships, and adulting.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Still one of the most emotional romantic dramas ever made. A remake could explore the same heartbreak, but with a more grounded, realistic touch — and yes, audiences would still bawl their eyes out.

Koi… Mil Gaya (2003)

Before E.T. met Bollywood, Rohit met Jaadoo. With today’s CGI and sci-fi sensibilities, a modern Koi Mil Gaya could be visually spectacular — maybe even set in a futuristic India.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

A complex, messy, grown-up love story way ahead of its time. In the age of therapy and self-awareness, a remake could dive even deeper into the emotional chaos of modern relationships.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002)

It’s the classic love triangle between friendship and romance — ripe for a Gen Z makeover. Add social media confusion, long-distance chats, and online personas, and you’ve got gold.

Lakshya (2004)

A lazy boy finding purpose in life through the army — timeless and inspiring. A remake could bring in a younger audience with a more realistic military portrayal and today’s cinematic scale.

Hum Tum (2004)

The slow-burn, opposites-attract rom-com of the decade. With the right chemistry (think Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor?), it could be a modern urban love story with updated humour and sensibility.