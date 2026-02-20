Aditya Dhar And Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer To Drop On March 5 Ahead Of Big Eid Release? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: February 21, 2026, 02:45 IST

Ranveer Singh returns as Lyari’s King in Dhurandhar 2, with reports hinting at a March 5 trailer launch ahead of the sequel’s Eid theatrical release.

Dhurandhar part I released in December 2025.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

After shaking up the box office with its first installment, the makers of Dhurandhar are now gearing up to unleash the full-fledged trailer of its sequel. Following the recent teaser drop of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, anticipation around the action drama has intensified — and if reports are to be believed, the trailer date may already be locked.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the much-awaited trailer of the Dhurandhar 2, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is expected to be unveiled in the first week of March, around March 5. The timing is said to be strategically planned to build steady momentum ahead of the film’s grand Eid release on March 19.

Trailer Launch Strategy Aimed At Eid Buzz

Sources close to the production reportedly suggest that the trailer has been cut to balance spectacle with suspense. While it is expected to showcase high-octane action and larger-than-life visuals, the core plot is being carefully guarded to avoid major spoilers.

The sequel is said to have been mounted on a significantly bigger scale than its predecessor. From elaborate action set pieces to heightened emotional drama, the makers have reportedly expanded the cinematic universe, pushing the narrative into darker and more intense territory. The early March trailer launch is believed to be part of a long-term promotional plan to sustain excitement right up to release day.

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios along with B62 Studios. Industry insiders are already positioning it as one of the biggest theatrical spectacles of the year.

Ranveer Singh Returns As ‘Lyari’s King’

A major talking point surrounding the sequel is Ranveer Singh’s transformation. He reprises his role as Lyari’s King, and those who have reportedly seen early footage claim his physical makeover and commanding presence elevate the sequel’s intensity. The character is expected to carry greater emotional weight this time, adding layers of vulnerability and power.

The ensemble cast further strengthens the film’s appeal, featuring R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. There is also buzz about a strong cameo by Yami Gautam as an undercover intelligence officer.

Reports indicate that the story will explore the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as Sher-e-Baloch following the death of Rehman Dakait. Themes of loyalty, revenge and the cost of power are expected to dominate the narrative.

Interestingly, the film is set for a box office clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, making this Eid one of the most competitive in recent years.

First Published: February 20, 2026, 22:51 IST

