After Faf du Plessis, another former RCB and CSK star chooses to play in Pakistan’s PSL over IPL | Cricket News

Faf du Plessis on the left (Photo Credits: IPL)

Former England cricket all-rounder Moeen Ali has decided to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, choosing not to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.The 38-year-old’s announcement follows a similar decision made by Faf du Plessis to play in the PSL.Revealing his decision on X, he wrote, “I’m really excited to be joining PSL in its New Era. The league has earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket, with high-quality competition and world-class talent across every team. Playing in Pakistan is always incredible; quality of cricket is outstanding and the passion and intensity from the crowd push you to bring your best. I’m looking forward to being part of it all and creating some great memories along the way. Ready for another special experience Insha’Allah!”Moeen Ali has been consistently playing in the IPL since 2018, representing teams including Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings , and Kolkata Knight Riders.In his IPL career spanning 73 matches, he has accumulated 1167 runs and claimed 41 wickets.During the 2025 IPL season, he played six matches for Kolkata Knight Riders before being released prior to the mini-auction.Moeen, who has played 92 T20 internationals for England, has previous PSL experience with nine matches for Multan Sultans.Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has also withdrawn from the upcoming IPL auction, making his announcement on November 29, two weeks before the IPL auction on December 15.Du Plessis began his IPL journey with Chennai Super Kings in 2013, quickly becoming an essential team member. He spent seven seasons with CSK and played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017.His most successful IPL season was in 2021 with CSK, scoring 633 runs and nearly winning the Orange Cap.After CSK released him, Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed him as captain for 2022-24. He excelled in this role, scoring 730 runs in 2023.In 2025, he played for Delhi Capitals, scoring 202 runs in nine matches before an injury ended his season.Du Plessis’s IPL career statistics are impressive, with 4,773 runs in 154 matches at an average of 35.10 and a strike rate of 135.79.“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. India has a special place in my heart… this certainly isn’t goodbye.”Du Plessis will now focus on the PSL, where he previously played for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.“A new country. A new environment. A new challenge,” he expressed about his PSL participation.