No IPL telecast in Bangladesh as JioStar terminates broadcast agreement | Cricket News

JioStar has ended its broadcast agreement with a local partner in Bangladesh, a move that means the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be shown in the country this season, according to a Reuters report.The earlier ban in Bangladesh on broadcasting IPL followed tensions between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from his contract by Kolkata Knight Riders.“The agreement stands terminated with immediate effect,” a JioStar letter said to Bangladesh broadcaster TSports, as cited by Reuters. The local company had sublicensed IPL rights for the 2023 to 2027 period.JioStar cited financial issues behind the move, stating its partner’s “continued failure and default in adhering to the payment timelines stipulated under the agreement”.The decision also applies to the Women’s Premier League (WPL), with the broadcaster ending arrangements for both tournaments in Bangladesh on similar grounds.The situation unfolds amid strained ties between India and Bangladesh following political changes in Dhaka in August 2024, when former prime minister Sheikh Hasina left the country after a mass uprising.The initial broadcast ban earlier in 2026 was triggered by controversy surrounding Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who had been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.20 crore. The franchise eventually released him following directions from the BCCI.