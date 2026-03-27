Why hasn’t Mitchell Starc joined Delhi Capitals yet? Alyssa Healy gives blunt reply | Cricket News

Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc, with captain Axar Patel, left, and Mohit Sharma (PTI Photo)

Injuries have already begun to reshape plans for several teams ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, with a number of key players unavailable at the start. Among the biggest concerns are the absences of Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, all of whom are expected to miss at least the opening phase.While Hazlewood has already linked up with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Cummins’ recovery is being monitored by Sunrisers Hyderabad, the situation around Starc remains uncertain. According to head coach Daniel Vettori, a decision on Cummins’ availability will be taken in the next 10 to 12 days. In contrast, Starc’s return timeline is still unclear, with Delhi Capitals awaiting clearance from Cricket Australia.The uncertainty around Starc sparked reactions from fans, one of whom questioned his absence on social media after spotting him at a golf course alongside his wife Alyssa Healy and other athletes.

Alyssa Healy response to a fan

“This is so unfair to us Delhi Capitals fan that Hazelwood and Cummins despite being injured will be available for their teams but you wont be,” the fan wrote.

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Healy responded sharply, defending Starc’s situation. “Probably cause he’s injured mate…if he can’t bowl how’s he supposed to play?!”She added, “If he was fully fit he’d be there.”Delhi Capitals had built much of their bowling strategy around Starc’s pace and ability with the new ball, and his absence has forced the team to reassess their plans. Despite that setback, the franchise believes it has the depth to compete, combining experienced names with new additions.Last season, Delhi Capitals started strongly with four consecutive wins but lost momentum later, eventually finishing fifth and missing out on the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.As IPL 2026 begins on March 28, Delhi will be aiming to end that run and finally push for their first title, even as they navigate early challenges with key players unavailable.