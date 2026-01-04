Angelina Jolie Visits Rafah Crossing, Says ‘Access Must Be Sustained And Urgently Scaled Up’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 04, 2026, 07:58 IST

Hollywood actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie visited the Rafah Crossing on Friday during a trip to Egypt, as humanitarian groups working in Gaza face fresh uncertainty following Israel’s decision to suspend the operations of several aid organisations, according to a report by CNN.

Citing Jolie’s representatives, CNN reported that the visit was part of her ongoing humanitarian engagement in the region. The trip comes amid Israel’s announcement that it will halt the work of dozens of aid groups operating in Gaza that have not renewed their registration. The move has drawn concern from international agencies and relief organisations.

As part of the new registration requirements, aid organisations have been asked to submit personal details of staff members working in Gaza. Humanitarian groups have warned that this could expose workers to serious safety risks. During her visit, Jolie interacted with several agencies attempting to navigate the restrictions affecting the flow of aid into the territory.

In a statement shared by CNN, Jolie described witnessing large quantities of relief material being held back. “I spoke to humanitarian agencies who are working hard to do their best to overcome the restrictions and challenges of delivering necessary aid into Gaza. I walked through a large warehouse that was full of items that were denied entry, most of them medical,” Angelina said.

Jolie also met aid workers from the Egyptian Red Crescent and other local organisations to discuss ways to expand humanitarian assistance to Gaza. She stressed the need for uninterrupted access and the rapid scaling up of aid delivery. “What needs to happen is clear: the ceasefire must hold, and access must be sustained, safe and urgently scaled up so that aid, fuel and critical medical supplies can move quickly and consistently, at the volume required. Winter items and essential medical equipment should move without delay. Every day of disruption costs lives,” she said in a statement, as per the report.

During the visit, Jolie was also seen at El Arish hospital, where she carried a Palestinian girl receiving medical care. According to her office, she will also meet Palestinian and Sudanese refugee families in Egypt as part of her continued humanitarian work.

Aid organisations have repeatedly raised concerns that Israel’s registration rules could endanger their staff. Israel has maintained that the measures are necessary to prevent Hamas from exploiting international aid. This claim has been rejected by the United Nations and several humanitarian groups. A recent review conducted by the US government found no evidence of widespread theft of aid by Hamas.

