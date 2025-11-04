Asia Cup controversy: ICC drops the hammer! Full list of players punished and warned | Cricket News

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed disciplinary actions against multiple players from India and Pakistan following several heated encounters during the ICC Asia Cup 2025. The Code of Conduct hearings, led by members of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, investigated incidents from the India–Pakistan matches played on September 14, 21, and 28.In the September 14 clash, India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan were found guilty of breaching Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers conduct that brings the game into disrepute.

Suryakumar was fined 30% of his match fee and received two demerit points.Farhan was given an official warning and one demerit point.Rauf was fined 30% of his match fee and also received two demerit points.A week later, on September 21, India pacer Arshdeep Singh was charged under Article 2.6 for allegedly making an offensive gesture, but was found not guilty after a hearing conducted by Match Referee Andy Pycroft.The Asia Cup final on September 28 brought further disciplinary action. Jasprit Bumrah accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute, accepting an official warning and one demerit point. Since he admitted to the offence, no formal hearing was held.Haris Rauf, meanwhile, was penalised again for the same offence after a hearing before Richie Richardson. He was fined another 30% of his match fee and received two additional demerit points, taking his total to four demerit points within 24 months. That triggered an automatic suspension, ruling him out of Pakistan’s ODIs against South Africa on November 4 and 6, 2025.According to ICC rules, Level 1 breaches carry a maximum fine of 50% of a player’s match fee and up to two demerit points. Accumulating four or more demerit points in two years converts to suspension points, leading to a ban.

Players Penalised by ICC ( Asia Cup 2025 ):

Suryakumar Yadav (India): Fined 30% match fee, 2 demerit pointsSahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): Official warning, 1 demerit pointHaris Rauf (Pakistan): Two separate offences; fined twice, 4 demerit points and 2-match suspensionJasprit Bumrah (India): Official warning, 1 demerit pointArshdeep Singh (India): Found not guilty, no sanction