At just 3 years old, Sarvagya Kushwaha becomes world’s youngest FIDE-rated chess player | Chess News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
At just 3 years old, Sarvagya Kushwaha becomes world’s youngest FIDE-rated chess player | Chess News


Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha (Pic credit: X/Rakesh Kulkarni)

NEW DELHI: In a remarkable milestone for Indian chess, three-year-old Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district has created history by becoming the youngest player ever to earn an official FIDE rating. At 3 years, 7 months and 20 days, Sarvagya has shattered the previous record held by West Bengal’s Anish Sarkar and entered the global chess rankings with an impressive 1572 rating, instantly marking himself as a prodigy to watch.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Sarvagya’s journey from a toddler learning pieces to an internationally rated player is nothing short of extraordinary. His parents, Siddharth Singh Kushwaha and Neha, first introduced him to chess to keep him away from excessive screen time — but it quickly became clear the child possessed an unusually sharp grasp of the board. Within just six months, Sarvagya was not only reading positions instinctively but also defeating seasoned players.

Anish Giri Exclusive: FIDE World Cup in Goa, Candidates 2026 prep, GCL stories, and more

To earn a FIDE rating, a player must defeat at least one internationally rated opponent. Sarvagya went far beyond the minimum — defeating three rated players in tournaments across Bhopal, Mangaluru, and other venues. His global rapid rating of 1572 reflects both discipline and natural talent.Behind the young achiever stands a robust support system. District Collector Sandeep GR spearheaded chess promotion programs in the region, making structured training accessible in schools. National coach Akash Payasi and personal trainer Nitin Chaurasia played a crucial role in honing Sarvagya’s game, guiding the toddler through four hours of daily practice at the District Chess Association.“We see a bright future for him in chess. We want him to become a Grandmaster,” his father said, overwhelmed with pride. His mother Neha added, “God has blessed our child.”





