Barbra Streisand In Talks To Perform At Oscars Tribute For Robert Redford | Hollywood News

Barbra Streisand may return to the Oscars stage to honor her late co-star Robert Redford during the In Memoriam segment.

Legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand is reportedly in talks to perform at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards in tribute to her late co-star Robert Redford. According to sources, Streisand is being considered to sing during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment, though final details are still being worked out.

It remains unclear whether the performance would be a solo by Streisand or feature additional artists joining her on stage. If confirmed, the appearance would mark a significant return for the multi-hyphenate star, who last performed at the Oscars in 2013. During that ceremony, she delivered a moving rendition of “The Way We Were” to honor late composer Marvin Hamlisch as part of the In Memoriam tribute.

Streisand and Redford famously co-starred in the 1973 romantic drama The Way We Were, a film that remains one of Hollywood’s most iconic love stories. Their on-screen chemistry and the film’s sweeping theme song cemented its place in cinema history.

Remembering a Hollywood Icon

Redford passed away in September at the age of 89. Following his death, Streisand paid tribute to him in an emotional Instagram post, reflecting on their time working together. “Every day on the set of ‘The Way We Were’ was exciting, intense and pure joy,” she wrote. “We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yes, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie. Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting — and one of the finest actors ever.”

She also shared a personal memory of their final meeting. “The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings,” Streisand continued. “He was one of a kind and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him.”

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

