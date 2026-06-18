Bhuvan Arora And Wife Vaneja Gupta Welcome Baby Boy; Pritam Retirement Rumours False? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 18, 2026, 22:00 IST

Bhuvan Arora and Vaneja Gupta have welcomed a baby boy; meanwhile, Pritam’s team dismissed rumours of the composer retiring from music.

Bhuvan Arora and wife Vaneja Gupta announced the birth of their baby boy; Pritam’s retirement rumours have also been denied.

Bhuvan Arora, best known for his performance in the hit web series Farzi, has embraced a new chapter in his personal life. The actor and his wife, Vaneja Gupta, have welcomed a baby boy, sharing the happy news with fans through a heartfelt social media post.

For More: Farzi Actor Bhuvan Arora And Wife Vaneja Gupta Welcome Baby Boy, Shares First Photo

After Arijit Singh, is ace composer Pritam also retiring from Bollywood? This question sparked a frenzy after Pritam’s recent Instagram note left fans confused about his new career move. The note especially went viral due to Arijit Singh’s previous retirement announcement. However, good news for Pritam’s fans: he is not retiring anytime soon.

For More: After Arijit Singh, Composer Pritam To Also Announce Retirement From Bollywood? Here’s The Truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru recently visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple ahead of the release of Samantha’s much-awaited film Maa Inti Bangaaram. Photos from their spiritual visit have quickly gone viral on social media. Dressed in traditional attire, Samantha and Raj appeared calm and focused as they sought divine blessings before the film’s release.

For More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Offer Prayers At Tirupati Ahead Of Maa Inti Bangaaram Release

Actor and television host Shruti Seth has once again captured the internet’s attention, this time with a heartwarming video featuring her daughter, Alina. The clip, shared on social media by Viral Bhayani, quickly went viral, with fans showering love on the mother-daughter duo and drawing comparisons between Alina and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

For More: Shruti Seth’s Latest Video With Daughter Alina Goes Viral, Fans Call Her ‘Alia Bhatt Lookalike’

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is currently developing a sequel to his 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. The story is set to revisit Rancho, Farhan and Raju years after the events of the original film. The filmmaker shared that the writing process is still underway and there is considerable work left before the script is finalised. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, he explained that the sequel will not return to college but instead explore what happens to the characters around 15–20 years later in their lives.

For More: 3 Idiots Sequel Will Have ‘Big Message’, Says Rajkumar Hirani; Aamir Khan And Gang Face Mid-Life Crisis

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies bollywood Bhuvan Arora And Wife Vaneja Gupta Welcome Baby Boy; Pritam Retirement Rumours False?