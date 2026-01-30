Border 2 Box Office Day 8: Sunny Deol Film Crosses Rs 233 Cr Despite Weekday Dip | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 31, 2026, 02:42 IST

Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh film earns over Rs 233 crore nett in India despite a weekday dip.

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has connected well with viewers across age groups. (Photo Credit: X)

Border 2 has continued its solid theatrical run despite witnessing a noticeable dip in collections during its second week. Headlined by Sunny Deol and directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama has crossed the Rs 233 crore mark at the domestic box office within eight days of its release, reaffirming its strong pull among audiences.

According to figures reported by Sacnilk.com, Border 2 has earned over Rs 233 crore nett in India as of Thursday. The film hit theatres on January 23 and opened to impressive numbers, driven by strong patriotic appeal, a holiday advantage, and positive word of mouth.

Border 2 Domestic Box Office Performance

The film opened on a robust note, collecting Rs 30 crore on day one from 6,078 shows, with an average occupancy of 37.0%. Momentum picked up on day two, with earnings of Rs 36.50 crore from 6,297 shows and an average occupancy of 43.1%.

Day three marked a major jump, as Border 2 collected Rs 54.50 crore across 6,434 shows, registering a strong average occupancy of 62.5%. The Republic Day holiday further boosted collections on day four, with the film minting Rs 59 crore from 6,465 shows and an impressive 65.2% occupancy.

However, weekday trends brought a slowdown. On day five, the film earned Rs 20 crore, with occupancy dropping to 25.5% across 6,797 shows. Day six saw collections fall to Rs 13 crore from 6,422 shows, registering an average occupancy of 17.7%. On day seven, the film collected Rs 11.25 crore with 15% occupancy across 6,664 shows.

As per early estimates, Border 2 earned approximately Rs 9.27 crore nett on day eight, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 233.52 crore nett so far.

Notably, the film’s opening weekend performance surpassed that of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, giving it an early edge over recent big-ticket releases.

About Border 2

Border 2 is the sequel to the iconic 1997 blockbuster Border and is backed by T-Series and J P Films. Alongside Sunny Deol, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. The ensemble cast also includes Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film revisits the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, similar to the original, which was inspired by the Battle of Longewala. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 blends large-scale action with emotional storytelling, continuing to draw audiences despite the expected weekday slowdown.

