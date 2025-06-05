CSK fan club’s 2024 warning goes viral after stampede at RCB IPL 2025 celebration | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: A chilling old warning issued by a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan club in 2024 has resurfaced and gone viral in the wake of the tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebrations that left several people dead and many others injured. RCB clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings in the 2025 final, prompting massive celebrations in Bengaluru. However, what should have been a historic moment for the franchise turned into a disaster as a stampede broke out during the team’s celebratory parade, resulting in loss of lives and widespread injuries.In the aftermath of the tragedy, fans on social media have revived a 2024 post from a CSK fan account, which had warned about the lack of safety for women and families at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during IPL matches.“To our fans who came and supported us today at Bangalore. Hope you reached home safe! Forever grateful for your love and support! However, with the treatment we witnessed towards all the women, children and families, this is shambles. This is not the Bengaluru we knew. What we can say is that Bengaluru is NOT safe for any women to watch an IPL game in Chinnaswamy if you are not part of the local fandom. The security and fan behaviour is a letdown beyond words and imagination,” the original post from 2024 had stated.Now, in light of the recent tragedy, the same fan account has reposted their warning, expressing frustration over how their earlier concerns were dismissed.

“Lot of engagement from fans on this old tweet. Yes, we did raise concerns about security and safety back in 2024! Instead of the RCB management acknowledging the problem and facing it, trolls came for defence with responses like ‘where is the proof’, ‘sore losers’, ‘use burnol’, ‘sympathy’, ‘this is not harassment’, and what not!“Unfortunately, what happened in 2025 could have been easily avoided if only there was responsibility, attitude, and intention to acknowledge reality!” the CSK fan club posted on Thursday.The resurfaced post has sparked a fresh debate on fan behaviour, security lapses, and event management during high-profile cricket events in India — raising difficult questions for RCB and local authorities to answer.IPL champions RCB announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters, who lost their lives in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team’s IPL victory celebrations.“The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family,” RCB issued a statement on social media on Thursday.“As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident,” it added.More than 50 people were injured in the incident.