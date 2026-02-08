Dhakshineswar Suresh scripts Davis Cup heroics as India stun Netherlands 3-2 | Tennis News

Bengaluru: India’s Dhakshineswar Suresh (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Dhakshineswar Suresh announced himself as India’s newest Davis Cup match-winner on Sunday, sealing a stirring 3-2 victory over the Netherlands by clinching the decisive fifth rubber and guiding the hosts into Qualifiers Round 2. In just his second Davis Cup appearance, the 25-year-old delivered a performance that will be remembered for years. Dhakshineswar won both his singles matches and partnered Yuki Bhambri to victory in the doubles, completing a rare three-win haul in a single tie for India. The feat inevitably drew comparisons with Leander Paes’ legendary heroics against Japan in 2004, when Paes single-handedly won two singles and the doubles to carry India through. More than 20 years later, Dhakshineswar produced a similarly defining moment. Ranked as low as 465, he held his nerve under immense pressure in the final rubber against Guy de Ouden, winning 6-4, 7-6 (4). As his final forehand winner landed in, Dhakshineswar collapsed onto his back before being engulfed by teammates and lifted onto their shoulders, the celebrations marking another memorable European scalp for India. India had begun the tie as underdogs but found an opening when the Netherlands arrived without their top two singles players, world number 29 Tallon Griekspoor and world number 67 Botic van de Zandschulp. The absence gave India, ranked 33 in the Davis Cup standings, a genuine opportunity and they seized it, defeating the world number six team. The win also carried historic significance. It marked the first time India have reached the second round of the Qualifiers since the revamped Davis Cup format was introduced in 2019, moving them a step closer to the elite eight-team Finals. Korea are expected to be their next opponents. The tie was delicately poised at 1-1 at the start of Sunday’s play. Dhakshineswar and Bhambri then edged a gripping doubles contest, outlasting David Pel and Sander Arends 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (1) to give India a 2-1 lead. The match lasted nearly three hours and swung repeatedly before the home pair held their nerve in both tie-breaks. Sumit Nagal had a chance to close out the tie in the first reverse singles but could not capitalise. After taking the opening set, he went down 7-5, 1-6, 4-6 to world number 88 Jesper de Jong in a physically draining contest that stretched close to three hours. It was Nagal’s second loss of the tie, having also fallen in the opening singles. That left the responsibility squarely on Dhakshineswar, whom captain Rohit Rajpal had described as his “trump card”. Despite having already spent close to three hours on court earlier in the day in the doubles, Dhakshineswar showed no signs of fatigue as he walked out for the deciding rubber. His serve once again proved decisive. Dhakshineswar struck 15 aces and consistently dictated play behind his delivery. He earned the crucial break in the opening set in the seventh game when De Ouden committed back-to-back backhand errors. Although Dhakshineswar missed a set point in the ninth game, he regrouped immediately and sealed the set with an ace on his second chance. The second set was tighter. De Ouden fought hard to stay alive, saving a break point in the fifth game with a running forehand winner. Dhakshineswar broke again at 4-4 but then faced pressure while serving out the match, only to hold firm and force a tie-break. There, his composure and power stood out as he pulled away to close out the contest and complete a memorable win for the hosts. Earlier in the day, the doubles match had set the tone for India’s success. Rajpal’s bold decision to field Dhakshineswar in place of N Sriram Balaji for the high-stakes rubber proved inspired. The opening set was a test of patience. Bhambri’s serve came under sustained pressure, particularly in a long seventh game that featured multiple break points. Despite double faults and missed chances, the Indian pair survived, aided by Dhakshineswar’s sharp work at the net. Neither side could force a breakthrough, and the set went to a tie-break. There, the Indians suddenly surged ahead, racing to a 4-0 lead and closing it out without conceding a point, highlighted by a sharply angled passing winner from Dhakshineswar and a clean return winner from Bhambri. Momentum shifted in the second set as the Netherlands tightened up. Bhambri’s first-serve struggles returned, and the visitors secured a crucial break to level the match. The deciding set became a battle of endurance. India created several early opportunities, including a 0-40 opening on Pel’s serve, but failed to convert. Dhakshineswar then saved a break point in the next game, keeping India alive. More chances came and went before a turning point arrived when Arends took a medical timeout to receive treatment on his left hand. From that moment, his serve dipped, and the Indians finally seized control, closing out the match in the tie-break to put India within one win of victory. Dhakshineswar ensured there was no delay after that, delivering under pressure to script one of India’s most memorable Davis Cup wins in recent years.