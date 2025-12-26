শুক্রবার, ২৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:০৫ অপরাহ্ন
Duck for Rohit Sharma, 77 for Virat Kohli: Fans endure a rollercoaster day at Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Duck for Rohit Sharma, 77 for Virat Kohli: Fans endure a rollercoaster day at Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News


Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

NEW DELHI: The Vijay Hazare Trophy treated fans of India’s ODI stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to a mixed bag on Friday. While Rohit endured a shocking golden duck against Uttarakhand, Virat led Delhi’s charge with a brisk 77 against Gujarat in Bengaluru.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Rohit, who had made a sensational return to VHT with a 94-ball 155 against Sikkim earlier this week, fell prey to Devendra Singh Bora in the very first over, leaving Mumbai reeling at 4/1. The ‘Hitman’ had dazzled spectators just days ago, smashing 18 fours and nine sixes, but this time the law of averages caught up with him.

Why Rohit Sharma got really emotional at a promotional event

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli ensured Delhi did not falter. After Gujarat reduced Delhi to an early loss with Priyansh Arya departing cheaply, Kohli anchored the innings with 77 off just 61 balls, including 13 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 126. Together with his partners, he steadied the innings and kept Delhi firmly in control.Live Updates: Vijay Hazare TrophyThe contrasting fortunes of the two legends mirror their recent ODI form. Since his two successive ducks in Australia, Kohli has been virtually unstoppable, amassing 584 runs in six innings, with three centuries and fifties each, while Rohit has scored 495 runs in seven innings with two centuries and three fifties. In 2025, both finished as India’s top run-getters in ODIs, with Kohli scoring 651 runs at 65.10 and Rohit 650 at 50.00, underlining their enduring dominance.



Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed Bihar’s match against Manipur | Cricket News

Ashes: Josh Tongue’s fifer helps England skittle Australia out for 152 at Boxing Day Test | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Delhi post 254/9 vs Gujarat despite fifties from Kohli and Pant

Delhi vs Gujarat Live Score: Gujarat opt to bowl against Delhi; All eyes on in-form Virat Kohli

Record! 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes the first cricketer ever to … | Cricket News

Big boost for Mumbai! Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to play Vijay Hazare before end of year | Cricket News

