Duck for Rohit Sharma, 77 for Virat Kohli: Fans endure a rollercoaster day at Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

NEW DELHI: The Vijay Hazare Trophy treated fans of India's ODI stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to a mixed bag on Friday. While Rohit endured a shocking golden duck against Uttarakhand, Virat led Delhi's charge with a brisk 77 against Gujarat in Bengaluru. Rohit, who had made a sensational return to VHT with a 94-ball 155 against Sikkim earlier this week, fell prey to Devendra Singh Bora in the very first over, leaving Mumbai reeling at 4/1. The 'Hitman' had dazzled spectators just days ago, smashing 18 fours and nine sixes, but this time the law of averages caught up with him.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli ensured Delhi did not falter. After Gujarat reduced Delhi to an early loss with Priyansh Arya departing cheaply, Kohli anchored the innings with 77 off just 61 balls, including 13 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 126. Together with his partners, he steadied the innings and kept Delhi firmly in control. The contrasting fortunes of the two legends mirror their recent ODI form. Since his two successive ducks in Australia, Kohli has been virtually unstoppable, amassing 584 runs in six innings, with three centuries and fifties each, while Rohit has scored 495 runs in seven innings with two centuries and three fifties. In 2025, both finished as India's top run-getters in ODIs, with Kohli scoring 651 runs at 65.10 and Rohit 650 at 50.00, underlining their enduring dominance.