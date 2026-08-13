Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About 2 Years of Narcissistic Abuse: ‘I Started to Shrink’ | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: August 13, 2026, 06:54 IST

This comes a month after Anupama’s cryptic Instagram post also grabbed everyone’s attention and sparked breakup rumours.

Anupama claimed that said experienced ‘narcissistic abuse’ during her relationship. (Photo: Instagram)

South actress Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about a painful relationship which took an emotional and physical toll on her. In a recent episode of ‘I AM with Dhanya Varma’, the actress discussed the circumstances behind a cryptic Instagram post she had shared earlier, saying it came after nearly two years of pain and self-reflection.

Anupama claimed that said experienced ‘narcissistic abuse’ during her relationship. While she did not reveal the identity of the person, she explained that she did not make her social media post impulsively. Instead, she waited until she had healed enough to acknowledge what she had gone through.

The Premam actress said the period involved both emotional and physical distress. She described the experience as one that made her feel as though she was becoming a smaller version of herself.

“I started to shrink,” she said, as quoted by India Today and then revealed that she lost a significant amount of weight during the period.

The actress said her understanding of narcissistic abuse deepened after she came across an Instagram Reel in which actor Madonna Sebastian discussed the subject. Anupama recalled being so affected by the discussion that she began physically shaking.

“The first category is who know who have suffered, the family and friends who have seen someone suffer. The second category who have no idea about it. They must have heard the term, but they did not have to research about it, and the third one who would call it gender-based, and post negative comments based on assumptions. The next category is to who I want to talk to, those who have been there and haven’t identified it yet. That is the most dangerous category,” the actress added.

This comes a month after Anupama’s cryptic Instagram post also grabbed everyone’s attention and sparked breakup rumours. In the viral post, she spoke about letting go, choosing her own life and finding her way back to herself.

The post left fans guessing if Anupama had broken up from her longtime beau Dhruv Vikram. The two had been linked by fans since they worked on Bison Kaalamaadan, but neither Anupama nor Dhruv has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship.

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About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from…Read More

First Published: August 13, 2026, 06:54 IST