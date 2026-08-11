Farhan Akhtar Takes A Dig At Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Row, Prakash Raj Slams Use Of Tear Gas During Jharkhand Protest | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Farhan Akhtar Takes A Dig At Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Row, Prakash Raj Slams Use Of Tear Gas During Jharkhand Protest

Last Updated: August 11, 2026, 23:51 IST

Farhan Akhtar’s remark sparks speculation about Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit. Prakash Raj condemns police action against students in Ranchi.

Farhan Akhtar Takes A Dig At Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Row, Prakash Raj Slams Use Of Tear Gas During Jharkhand Protest

Farhan Akhtar recently made a remark at the Monsoon Film Festival which has left netizens speculating whether he took an indirect dig at Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from his film Don 3. At the event, he recalled how Saif Ali Khan almost quit Dil Chahta Hai 10 days before the shoot. He further joked that it ‘seems to be a pattern nowadays’, and fans are wondering if the filmmaker was indirectly referring to Ranveer’s exit from Don 3.

Read More: Did Farhan Akhtar Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Exit? His Cryptic Remark Goes Viral

Actor Prakash Raj has voiced his concern over the police action against students protesting in Ranchi, Jharkhand. On Monday, Raj took to social media handles after visuals from the protest showed authorities using tear gas and lathi charges to disperse demonstrators marching towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. He condemned the action and expressed disappointment with it. Prakash Raj shared a video from the protest site on X and wrote, “Why .. Why .. Why 💔💔💔 . This brutality will not work anymore.. it will only bring the arrogant power down.”

Read More: Jharkhand Protest: Prakash Raj Questions Use Of Tear Gas, Says ‘This Brutality Won’t Work Anymore’

Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Urmila Matondkar’s former husband, has shared pictures from his wedding reception with Nidhaa Bhatt, months after the couple got married. Mohsin shared a personal note when he first announced his wedding to Nidhaa. “Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_ ,he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me .You brought light in my life. So thank you my love.”

Read More: Urmila Matondkar’s Ex-Husband Mohsin Akhtar Drops Pics With New Wife, Calls Second Marriage ‘Allah’s Script’

Sukriti Kakar has announced her engagement to entrepreneur Shoumik Shetty! The singer, famously known for the song ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, has shared photos of the dreamy proposal on Instagram. Soon after announcing her engagement, Sukriti received congratulatory messages from several friends and colleagues in the music industry.

Read More: Singer Sukriti Kakar Gets Engaged To Shoumik Shetty, Shares Photos From Dreamy Proposal

Singer Rahul Sipligunj has been named in a police case in Visakhapatnam after a woman complained of alleged threats, harassment and blackmail linked to a marriage dispute. The complaint reportedly names 12 people, including the singer. According to TV9 Telugu, the woman alleged that Karpurapu Rahul Reddy, identified as Sipligunj’s brother-in-law, approached her for marriage while claiming to be the singer’s relative. She later alleged that the matter escalated into threats involving her private photos and videos.

Read More: Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Sipligunj Booked In Marriage Dispute Case: Woman Alleges Threats, Blackmail

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About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: August 11, 2026, 23:51 IST