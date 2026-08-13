Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score: Australia win toss, opt to bat vs Bangladesh in Darwin

AUS vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss on Thursday and chose to bat first in the opening Test against Bangladesh.

Cummins is playing only his second Test in the past 13 months. He returns to a strong Australia pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The fast bowlers will be supported by veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon and allrounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster.

Bangladesh returns to Australia

Bangladesh is playing its first Test in Australia since 2003. The two-Test series in the Top End begins a busy 12 months for Australia, with the team set to play 20 Tests, including tours of South Africa, India and England.

Weatherald gets another chance

Opening batter Jake Weatherald has been retained after Australia’s Ashes series win over England despite a poor run of form.

Weatherald, the first Test player from Australia’s Northern Territory, is expected to open the innings with Travis Head.

Bangladesh misses key bowlers

Bangladesh will be without fast bowlers Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Rana suffered a side strain during a T20 international against Zimbabwe. He had earlier troubled a depleted Australia side with his pace and bounce during Bangladesh’s historic ODI series win at home two months ago.

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.